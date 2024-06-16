Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation to Play Caveat This Month

The performance will be held on Friday, June 28th at 7pm.
Fresh off performances at the Austin and Philly Sketch Festivals, Fun in Moderation is BACK at Caveat with all new sketches, games, and stand-up from Esther Fallick (New York Comedy Festival)!
Fun in Moderation is a New York City-based sketch comedy team comprised of Austin Elias-de Jesus (UCB), Syd King (Good Girls Gone Sad), Nick Ryan (Kendall's Boyfriend), and Kendall Bowden (Nick's Girlfriend). They've performed at places like Caveat, Asylum NYC, and the PIT, and they were recently featured in The New Yorker, which was a surprise to them also.
Friday, June 28th at 7 pm
Caveat, 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002
$15 tickets using code FIM, $20 at the door
Featuring: Kendall Bowden, Austin Elias-de Jesus, Syd King, Nick Ryan
Featuring stand-up by Esther Fallick (New York Comedy Festival)
Videos