Secret Theatre Of Queens To Present More Than 50 New Works in Festival This Winter

The Secret Theatre is gearing up to produce a mammoth new works festival starting at the end of February and running through March.

After reviewing hundreds of submitted new works, festival curator, Cassandra Gutterman-Johns and her team chose just over 50 plays to premiere separated over eight distinct programs of 6-8 productions each. This competition-style festival allows the audience to vote on each play. The winning productions will be part of a semi-finals series and finally the grand finale at which a winner will be chosen. The winning Play, Best performers, and Director will all win cash awards and be given an Award at the Grand Final.

Broadway and Off-Broadway artists will be appearing in production written by a powerful cross-section of the arts industry, including Bear Kosik, Rob Noyes, and celebrated New York playwrights, David Adam Gill and Doug DeVita.

PROGRAM A: Thursday, February 22; Saturday, March 2; Sunday, March 10; Tuesday, March 19

The Man at the Door by Zach Ring

The Tea Test by Seth Freeman, directed by KM Jones

Is Blank Kosher? by A.A. Sanders, directed by KM Jones

I Wish You Would Come Back by Gaby Tovar, directed by Maez Gordon

Making Friends at 50 by William Zolla, directed by William Zolla

Lunch Break by Larry Hassman, directed by Milton Coykendall

Too Early To Be An Antique In Round Top by Joshua Piper

Three Drunk Poets Find God by Chris Gacinski, directed by Chris Gacinski

PROGRAM B: Friday, February 23; Wednesday, March 6; Sunday, March 10; Saturday, March 16

Her Sister's Keeper by Robert Long II, directed by Robert Long II

Penny by Lisa Siebert, directed by Christina Rose Ashby

Dead Game by Lisa Stratton, directed by Johnny Culver

Shitty Shitty Bang Bang by Doug DeVita, directed by Eric Webb

Frankie and Frankie by Fran Sisco, directed by Burak Tatar

In the Garden of Hesperides by David Gill, directed by Marie Eléna O'Brien

One Bowl, One Spoon, and One Knife by Zachary Harris

PROGRAM C: Saturday, February 24; Friday, March 1; Wednesday, March 13; Sunday, March 17

Truth or Dare by Jennifer Ju, directed by Rachel Babcock

To Those on the Bench by Joshua Piper

Supervision by Lindsay Harris

Child's Play by Thomas Narro, directed by Julia Genoveva

Knock, Knock, Knockin' by Jonathan Beebe

The Vineyard by Rayna Berggren, directed by Caitlin Mayernik

Go Fish by Niki Woods, directed by Patrick McAndrew

PROGRAM D: Saturday, February 24; Thursday, February 29; Tuesday, March 12; Sunday, March 17

Barcelona or Bust by Mary Fassino, directed by Mary Fassino

The Fairy Ring by Lee Melillo

A Haunting Melody by Matthew Kaplan

A Different Brand by Joshua Piper

Pray Tell by Richard Vetere, directed by Scott Klavan

The Valentine Audit by William Zolla, directed by William Zolla

Landscaping by Curt Strickland, directed by KM Jones

PROGRAM E: Sunday, February 25; Tuesday, March 5; Saturday, March 9; Thursday, March 14

The Road to Thebes: or An Unofficial Epilogue to Medea by Euripides by Spence Logan, directed by Spence Logan

750% by Christine Benvenuto, directed by Patricia Runcie-Rice

Home of the Brave by Gabriella Herkert, directed by Robert R Long II

Barren Landscape by Steve Gold, directed by Deborah DeLorenzo

All That Stands in the Way by Rob Noyes, directed by Laurence Schwartz

The Bad Boy of the Sonnets by Larry Rinkel

Mrs. Platte by Doug DeVita, directed by Robert Liebowitz

PROGRAM F: Sunday, February 25; Saturday, March 2; Friday, March 8; Wednesday, March 20

First Light by Bear Kosik, directed by Erika Lupo

Sisters by Julia Genoveva, directed by Gus Ferrari

Evergreen by Bennett Hoffman, directed by Julian Shatkin

Back to You by Dawn Davis, directed by Vanessa Schanen

The Ten Stages of Love by Mark Sbani, directed by Ryan Hartley

In the Clinic by Milton Coykendall, directed by Milton Coykendall

Peace by Piece by Michael Towers, directed by Brian McManimon

PROGRAM G: Tuesday, February 27; Sunday, March 3; Thursday, March 7; Saturday, March 16

Calling by Meny Beriro, directed by James Gracia

The Suicides by Anderson Heinz, directed by Deejay Gray

Avalanche by Nicholas Bompart, directed by Deborah DeLorenzo

Prom Court by Michael Towers, directed by Brian McManimon

Canine Connection by Seth Freeman, directed by Julia Genoveva

New York, 2098 by Kaley Mamo, directed by Lake Merritt

PROGRAM H: Wednesday, February 28; Sunday, March 3; Saturday, March 9; Friday, March 15

Close the Casket by Natasha Cobb, directed by Natasha Cobb

Wildfire by Nicholas Bompart, directed by Deborah DeLorenzo

Graceful by Nancy Parker, directed by Nancy Parker

Giselle Loves Mambo by Edward Fee, directed by Burak Tatar

Putting it Behind Us by Bob MacKay, directed by Martin Pfefferkorn

Sitting in the Rain by Stephen Olson, directed by Stephen Olson

Where's This Train Going? by Bruce Guelden, directed by Alice Camarota

Out by Matt Morse, directed by Abby Davis

Visit THE SECRET THEATER WEBSITE for showtimes and tickets