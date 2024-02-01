Secret Theatre Of Queens To Present More Than 50 New Works in Festival This Winter

The winning productions will be part of a semi-finals series and finally the grand finale at which a winner will be chosen.
POPULAR
The Secret Theatre is gearing up to produce a mammoth new works festival starting at the end of February and running through March.
After reviewing hundreds of submitted new works, festival curator, Cassandra Gutterman-Johns and her team chose just over 50 plays to premiere separated over eight distinct programs of 6-8 productions each. This competition-style festival allows the audience to vote on each play. The winning productions will be part of a semi-finals series and finally the grand finale at which a winner will be chosen. The winning Play, Best performers, and Director will all win cash awards and be given an Award at the Grand Final.
Broadway and Off-Broadway artists will be appearing in production written by a powerful cross-section of the arts industry, including Bear Kosik, Rob Noyes, and celebrated New York playwrights, David Adam Gill and Doug DeVita.
The Man at the Door by Zach Ring
The Tea Test by Seth Freeman, directed by KM Jones
Is Blank Kosher? by A.A. Sanders, directed by KM Jones
I Wish You Would Come Back by Gaby Tovar, directed by Maez Gordon
Making Friends at 50 by William Zolla, directed by William Zolla
Lunch Break by Larry Hassman, directed by Milton Coykendall
Too Early To Be An Antique In Round Top by Joshua Piper
Three Drunk Poets Find God by Chris Gacinski, directed by Chris Gacinski
Her Sister's Keeper by Robert Long II, directed by Robert Long II
Penny by Lisa Siebert, directed by Christina Rose Ashby
Dead Game by Lisa Stratton, directed by Johnny Culver
Shitty Shitty Bang Bang by Doug DeVita, directed by Eric Webb
Frankie and Frankie by Fran Sisco, directed by Burak Tatar
In the Garden of Hesperides by David Gill, directed by Marie Eléna O'Brien
One Bowl, One Spoon, and One Knife by Zachary Harris
Truth or Dare by Jennifer Ju, directed by Rachel Babcock
To Those on the Bench by Joshua Piper
Supervision by Lindsay Harris
Child's Play by Thomas Narro, directed by Julia Genoveva
Knock, Knock, Knockin' by Jonathan Beebe
The Vineyard by Rayna Berggren, directed by Caitlin Mayernik
Go Fish by Niki Woods, directed by Patrick McAndrew
Barcelona or Bust by Mary Fassino, directed by Mary Fassino
The Fairy Ring by Lee Melillo
A Haunting Melody by Matthew Kaplan
A Different Brand by Joshua Piper
Pray Tell by Richard Vetere, directed by Scott Klavan
The Valentine Audit by William Zolla, directed by William Zolla
Landscaping by Curt Strickland, directed by KM Jones
The Road to Thebes: or An Unofficial Epilogue to Medea by Euripides by Spence Logan, directed by Spence Logan
750% by Christine Benvenuto, directed by Patricia Runcie-Rice
Home of the Brave by Gabriella Herkert, directed by Robert R Long II
Barren Landscape by Steve Gold, directed by Deborah DeLorenzo
All That Stands in the Way by Rob Noyes, directed by Laurence Schwartz
The Bad Boy of the Sonnets by Larry Rinkel
Mrs. Platte by Doug DeVita, directed by Robert Liebowitz
First Light by Bear Kosik, directed by Erika Lupo
Sisters by Julia Genoveva, directed by Gus Ferrari
Evergreen by Bennett Hoffman, directed by Julian Shatkin
Back to You by Dawn Davis, directed by Vanessa Schanen
The Ten Stages of Love by Mark Sbani, directed by Ryan Hartley
In the Clinic by Milton Coykendall, directed by Milton Coykendall
Peace by Piece by Michael Towers, directed by Brian McManimon
Calling by Meny Beriro, directed by James Gracia
The Suicides by Anderson Heinz, directed by Deejay Gray
Avalanche by Nicholas Bompart, directed by Deborah DeLorenzo
Prom Court by Michael Towers, directed by Brian McManimon
Canine Connection by Seth Freeman, directed by Julia Genoveva
New York, 2098 by Kaley Mamo, directed by Lake Merritt
Close the Casket by Natasha Cobb, directed by Natasha Cobb
Wildfire by Nicholas Bompart, directed by Deborah DeLorenzo
Graceful by Nancy Parker, directed by Nancy Parker
Giselle Loves Mambo by Edward Fee, directed by Burak Tatar
Putting it Behind Us by Bob MacKay, directed by Martin Pfefferkorn
Sitting in the Rain by Stephen Olson, directed by Stephen Olson
Where's This Train Going? by Bruce Guelden, directed by Alice Camarota
Out by Matt Morse, directed by Abby Davis
Visit THE SECRET THEATER WEBSITE for showtimes and tickets
Videos
|After Vivaldi - New Music for Strings
Christ & St Stephen's Church (2/04-2/04)
|Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14) PHOTOS
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|Split Lip
SoHo Playhouse (1/30-2/11)
|Working - A Musical
LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/24)
|Kaleidoscope of Sound: A Tribute Concert to George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue
SUNY College of Optometry Schwarz Theater (2/12-2/12)
|Hi. I'm Will.
The Stonewall Inn (3/13-3/13)
|J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor
St. Jean Baptiste (6/01-6/01)
|The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
|"America's Next Top Glow Up Runway Project
Caveat (2/22-2/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You