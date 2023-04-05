Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scott Werntz To Direct Special Presentation Of MIKE & MINDY'S WILD WEEKEND JAM

Scott Werntz co-directed the sold-out run at downtown's trendy, Players Theater and now he returns for this special industry presentation.

Apr. 05, 2023  

A Power Player In The Mike & Mindy Universe Returns! Arts In Education Notable, Scott Werntz, to helm "Mike & Mindy." Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam, with Music & Lyrics by Bucky Heard & Timothy D. Lee of The Righteous Brothers and a book by Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo, will be directed by Scott Werntz

Special industry presentation (two showings: Thursday, June 1 @ 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.) Open Jar Studios, in the heart of Broadway, 1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, NYC (Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th).

Eye On The Mark Productions is proud to announce the return of director extraordinaire, Scott Werntz, to take lead in upcoming presentation. In 2021, Scott Werntz co-directed the sold-out run at downtown's trendy, Players Theater and now he returns for this special industry presentation.

Scott is noted for his award winning work in musical theater with director's credentials that include Godspell, Shrek, and Annie Get Your Gun among many others. Scott is a very visible presence in the world of arts in education as Creative Arts Director at Grapevine Faith Christian School and Executive Director and Founder of Spoken For International Youth Outreach, a 501c3 non-profit that helps disadvantaged youth around the world. His works have won multiple awards and honors at the Betty Lynn Buckley High School Musical Awards.

Scott teamed up with Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam book writers, Eileen Nelson and Mark Corallo, after the three were awarded Producer Ken Davenport's Inner Circle Producer Investment Award for new works being written for the stage.

Scott is currently working on his highly anticipated original musical titled, 16 Going On 17.

Mike & Mindy center around high school sweethearts who - now ten years later - have an opportunity to break out of the day job rut and jumpstart their careers in the music biz but opposition from their family create serious obstacles.

Musical Duo, Heard & Lee (of The Righteous Brothers) created a rousing original score with a laugh-a-minute book by Nelson & Corallo.

For more info visit https://www.mikeandmindyswildweekendjam.com. To RSVP, contact Matt Hastings at jmcommnet@gmail.com




