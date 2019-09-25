Sara & Reid Farrington's BRANDOCAPOTE to Premiere at The Tank

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) will present the World Premiere of Foxy Films' BrandoCapote, conceived by Reid Farrington & Sara Farrington, written by Sara Farrington (2017 Drama Desk nominee for CasablancaBox; Leisure, Labor, Lust at The Tank/The Mount/Art House) and directed by Reid Farrington (2017 Drama Desk nominee for CasablancaBox; The Return at The Met; Tyson vs. Ali at 3LD/PS122's Coil Festival) with Chorography by Laura K Nicoll (Tyson vs. Ali at 3LD) at The Tank (312 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), November 7-24. Performances will be on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 9 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 10 at 3pm, Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 16 at 3pm, Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 17 at 3pm, Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 23 at 3pm, Saturday, November 23 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 24 at 3pm, and Sunday, November 24 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($18-$25) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

BrandoCapote is a multimedia dance theater piece inspired by Noh Theater, Brando's filmography and a 1957 New Yorker magazine profile of the actor by Truman Capote. Disguised as an interview, BrandoCapote evolves into our own version of In Cold Blood, Capote's true crime masterwork. In BrandoCapote, like In Cold Blood, Capote puts a human face on an inhuman act, exposing generations of toxic masculinity, abuse and violence, while exorcising the demons of American celebrity.

The cast will feature Lynn R Guerra (Ghostlight: The Haunting at The Barrow Group Theater; CasablancaBox at HERE), Cooper Howell (Emojiland, 2018 NYMF Festival), Rafael Jordan (Uncle Tom's Cabin at Metropolitan Playhouse; Thunder Above, Deeps Below with 2g), Laura K Nicoll (This Time, 2017 Estrogenius Festival; Union Street Dance), and Samy Nour Younes (The Triumphant and Pay Attention to the Girl with Target Margin Theatre) with Assistant Director Harshal Alurkar, Choreographer Laura K Nicoll (Tyson vs. Ali at 3LD), Noh Consultant Mayo Miwa (Vice President, Noh Society), Lighting Designer Laura Mroczkowski (2011 Drama Desk nominee for Spy Garbo), Costume Designer Andre Joyner (Beverly Hills Design Institute), and Stage Manager Jaclyn Pageau.

Sara Farrington (Playwright) is an NYC/NJ based playwright and co-founder of Foxy Films, her theater company with husband Reid Farrington. MFA from Brooklyn College w/ Mac Wellman, recent HARP Artist at HERE for her play CasablancaBox, which was nominated for two 2017 Drama Desk Awards: Unique Theatrical Experience & Outstanding Projection Design. Upcoming: Cosmicomics (The Flea, Fall 2019). Recent: Honduras (Michael Chekhov Theater Fest, AFO SoloCollective, Int'l Human Rights Arts Fest), Leisure, Labor, Lust (The Tank, The Mount, Art House), The Return (commissioned/performed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art), Near Vicksburg (Incubator Arts), Requiem For Black Marie (Incubator, Stella Adler Studio), Mickey & Sage (Incubator, Great Plains Theater Conf., NTI @ O'Neill, ShelterBelt Theater, Omaha.) Her work has received support from The Venturous Fund, MediaTHE, NYSCA, Axe-Houghton, Arch & Bruce Brown Foundation. MacDowell Colony fellow, Connecticut College & NTI @ Eugene O'Neill Center grad, Wooster Group intern. Her work is published by Broadway Play Publishing. Sara is the Artistic Assoc. at Art House, Jersey City, freelances for The Brooklyn Rail, is an original member of Immigrant Families Together and a champion of #MeToo. www.ladyfarrington.com

Reid Farrington (Director) is a director, video designer, new media artist and co-founder of Foxy Films. Recent: CasablancaBox (commissioned for HARP at HERE, nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, Outstanding Projection Design & Unique Theatrical Experience. The Return (commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art), Tyson vs. Ali (PS122 Coil), A Christmas Carol, (Abrons Arts), The Passion Project (PS/K2 Festival Copenhagen, 3LD, tours: Budapest, Vancouver, Regina, SK), Gin & "It"(PS122, Wexner Center). Work supported by NYSCA, NYFA, Jerome, ETC, Franklin Furnace, Greenwall, Axe-Houghton, MediaTHE. 2001- 2008: Technical artist for The Wooster Group designing video, sound, hardware/software systems for To You, the Birdie!; Brace Up!; Poor Theater; House/Lights; WHO'S YOUR DADA?!, Hamlet, tours to Moscow, Paris, Berlin, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Brussels, Athens. Creative residencies: The Wexner Center for the Arts, Eyebeam Art & Technology Center, 3LD Art & Technology Center and Abrons Art Center. www.reidfarrington.com

Foxy Films dismantles American legends using new media, contemporary original playwriting, dance and sound. Co-founders Sara & Reid Farrington use familiar icons in unfamiliar ways, bending media and narrative as far as it can go. Foxy Films is proud to celebrate the great tradition of avant garde theater making in New York.





