Sabrina Chap's POSTCARDS FROM THE REARVIEW MIRROR To Play The Tank On 6/24

The Tank celebrates Pride month with the debut of Postcards from the Rearview Mirror, the latest one- woman musical by queer cabaret artist Sabrina Chap, at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, New York, NY, 10018) on Monday, June 24th at 7pm. Tickets ($12) are available for purchase in advance at www.thetanknyc.org.

Part radio musical, part theatrical heartbreak, Postcards from the Rearview Mirror tells the story of two queer teens who escape the violence of their Florida homes for the bright lights of Hollywood.

Chap's one woman show is a musical abstraction of queer heartbreak; combining video projections, audio playback and postcards home as monologues. A cross between PJ Harvey and Tegan & Sara, Chap's songs are infused with desire, hope, revenge and heartbreak. The piece is visually scored with video projections by Anna Hovhannessian.

Presented in Conjunction with Tank-aret: a cabaret series for women, queer and trans artists, artists of color and differently abled artists.

Sabrina Chap is a Brooklyn-based cabaret writer/ performer whose work has described as "the ballad lyrics of Tom Waits, the onstage antics of Phyllis Diller and the voice of a whiskey angel". She tours internationally, with performances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Cafe de Paris (London), Theatre Bizarre (Detroit), The Lowry (Manchester), Spiegeltent (NYC) and Reykjavik Kabarett (Iceland). Her two albums Oompa! and We Are The Parade have been met with both public and critical acclaim.

The Tank is a non-profit arts presenter and producer. Our mission is to remove economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form, and to do so in an environment that is inclusive and accessible. We serve over 2,000 artists every year in over 800 performances, and work across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. The heart of our services is providing free performance space in our two-stage theater complex Manhattan, and we also offer a suite of other services such as free rehearsal space, promotional support, artist fees, and much more. We support work at all phases of development, from readings and residencies to fully-produced world premieres. We keep ticket prices affordable and view our work as democratic, opening up both the creation and attendance of the arts to all.

Recent Tank-produced work includes Drama Desk-nominated productions Ada/Ava (2016), youarenowhere (2016), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), and The Hunger Artist (2018), as well as New York Times Critics' Picks The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016) and Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018). www.thetanknyc.org





