SIMONE NORMAN IS: INTRUSIVE Comes To Dixon Place

Simone Norman Is: INTRUSIVE breaks down everything you thought you knew about Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and intrusive thoughts. With so much abounding misinformation and stereotyping about OCD, hordes of people go undiagnosed for decades. Simone Norman, our tour guide through the hidden corners of the disorder, offers a darkly comedic take on the damages of fundamentally misunderstanding herself during her formative years. The audience inhabits Simone's earliest brushes with intrusive thoughts, which first developed when a relatively innocuous moment of public embarrassment at age 11 kicked off a cosmically dark shift in her psyche.

After a sold-out debut at SOLOCOM 2018, an annual solo-show festival hosted by the People's Improv Theater, INTRUSIVE went on to enjoy an extended run at the PIT for the first six months of 2019, and has also been put up at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. For one night only you can catch the insanity (for free!) at Dixon Place on the Lower East Side.

For (free!) ticket information please visit: http://dixonplace.org/performances/intrusive/

INTRUSIVE features Simone Norman and was directed by Micah Sherman.

Simone Norman is an actor, comedian, and writer based in Brooklyn, New York. She has performed stand up, sketch, and improv in venues and festivals across New York City, and has appeared on Comedy Central and Mashable. After graduating from Barnard in 2015 with a degree in Psycholinguistics, she merged her academic knowledge of communication and the human psyche with dynamic performance, resulting in distinctly reflective, absurdist shows. In 2017, Simone was named one of OnMogul's, "New York City Comedians To Look Out For In 2018." Simone debuted her one-woman show "Intrusive" at the People's Improv Theater (where she is a resident house performer) in late 2018, and went on to perform the show there in an extended 6-month run. Simone has guest starred in several local web series, small independent films, and the popular NYC public access alternative comedy show "The Special Without Brett Davis." Simone makes a guest star appearance in the soon-to-be-released fim "YES" by Tim Realbuto and Rob Margolies, alongside Nolan Gould (Modern Family). She is represented by Nicole Astell of Prestige Management.

Michah Sherman (director) is a comic actor and creator based in New York City. He is a student of comedy with The Second City, iO, Annoyance, and Improv Asylum theaters. Micah has acted in commercials, film, and television, and recently starred in a recurring role on HBO's High Maintenance. His original live-action pilot Improvising received a development deal from Left/Right Productions at the New York Television Festival and his animated cartoon pilot McGillicuddy & Martin won Best Web Series at the New York Short Film & Screenplay Festival.





