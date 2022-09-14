SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Comes to the Triad Next Month

Open up the curtain, Sondheim tonight! Vanessa Paradis & Dream Productions present Side By Side By Sondheim at The Triad Theater October 6 and 7 at 7:00 pm, and October 9 at 3:00 pm. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-winning Dream Productions returns strong to the New York City cabaret scene, celebrating iconic Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Directed and choreographed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, the show features a lineup of some of NYC's most beloved singers: Sam Belanger, Tara Martinez (MAC Award winner), Vanessa Paradis, Mardie Millit (MAC and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner), Daryl Glenn (MAC, Bistro, and Nitelife Award winner) and Sean Patrick Murtagh (MAC and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner). Darren Cohen music directs with Brian Shaw as Music Supervisor, Maera Boughey as the Stage Manager and Meaghan Keeney as Assistant Choreographer.

Side By Side By Sondheim originally premiered on the West End in 1976 and was the first musical revue dedicated to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. The show features the earlier works of the Sondheim canon, with songs from shows for which he wrote both music and lyrics (Follies, Company, A Little Night Music, A Funny Thing Happened..., Pacific Overtures, Evening Primrose, and Anyone Can Whistle), as well as shows where served solely as lyricist (Gypsy, West Side Story, Do I Hear a Waltz?). Side By Side By Sondheim has been produced all over the world and remains an important and integral piece of theatre preserving and celebrating the early achievements of the legendary Stephen Sondheim, presenting songs that were cut from his better-known works, and incidentally being the first Sondheim production to "gender bend" his songs.

Dream Productions was founded in 2017 by Vanessa Paradis. Their inaugural show, Company, played to sold-out houses and featured founding company members Sam Belanger, Mardie Millit, Sean Patrick Murtagh, and Vanessa Paradis, and was directed by Wendy Hall. The following two years saw productions of Into the Woods (2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Group Show) and Pippin. Dream Productions is committed to presenting thrilling productions spotlighting some of NYC's most talented performers, backed by a live orchestra. When asked why she started her own production company, Vanessa replied, "After years of going to see others' cabaret shows (much like Mike in A Chorus Line) I thought, 'I can do that,' so I did. However, as much as I like showing off...I realized I was thinking too small. My favorite part of performing has always been the collaboration."

Side By Side By Sondheim runs at The Triad Theatre at 158 W. 72nd St., 2nd floor, New York, NY 10023, October 6 and 7 at 7:00 pm and on October 9 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $25 with a 2 drink minimum and are available for purchase at www.instantseats.com.