SHINING CITY Will Open Off-Off-Broadway This March

Everything's a Six Productions announces their inaugural production of SHINING CITY by Conor McPherson, coming to The Paradise Factory Theater starting on St. Paddy's Day, March 17th, for a limited run.

SHINING CITY is the brainchild of Conor McPherson, whose recent work, THE GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY, featuring the music of Bob Dylan, premiered on Broadway in 2020 and at The Public Theater in 2018. SHINING CITY last graced New York City in 2016 at the Irish Repertory Theater starring Matthew Broderick.

Featuring the music of folk legend Gregory Alan Isakov, the play is set in Dublin, where a guilt-ridden man reaches out to a therapist after seeing the ghost of his recently deceased wife. Wrestling with his own demons, the therapist, Ian, can only do so much to help. Routine visits between the two men quickly become a gripping struggle to survive, changing both of them for the rest of their lives. Hailed by the New York Times as "Haunting, inspired and absolutely glorious," this limited engagement officially begins St. Patrick's Day, March 17th, and will play Thursday thru Sundays until April 10th. This marks the first show for Everything's a Six Productions.

This production is co-produced by Erin McNerney and Sean Ricciardi and is directed and sound designed by Sean Patrick Folster. Rounding out the production team Josh Iacovelli (Set Design/Lighting/Properties), Charles C. Casano (Assistant Director & Stage Manager), Rachel Bar-Gadda (ASM), Mikayla Petrilla (PR), Andrew Sotomayor (Makeup Designer), and Emily Westing (Costume Designer).

Featured in the cast are Ross Alden (FBI, That Damn Michael Che, Confidence...at Theatre Row) as Laurence; Sean Patrick Folster (Law and Order: SVU, Dispatches From Elsewhere, Mrs. Robot, City on a Hill) as John; Erin McNerney (A Streetcar Named Desire, Chicago, South Pacific) as Neasa; and Sean Ricciardi (FBI: Most Wanted, Homeland, Netflix's Seven Seconds) as Ian. "...Expressing the great tradition of the Irish storyteller, McPherson's subtle play about death, love and what haunts us when we fail to use our words to fully connect, is a hallmark of nuanced contemporary playwriting," said Sean Patrick Folster on the production opening this March, "It is shrouded in mystery, revealing the power and insistence of love's light to those who find the courage to fully tell and embrace their own story."

SHINING CITY will run at The Paradise Factory, a film and theater cooperative at 64 East 4th St. in Manhattan offering film screenings, theater productions, production support for theater and film projects as well as educational workshops in theater and film crafts. For nearly 25 years, Guggenheim Fellow Tom Noonan has worked to advance the art of American theater and cinema through the education of emerging artists, by producing their work at the Paradise Factory Theater, first on stage and subsequently on film, since its founding in 1983. The space has boasted an array of works and is supported by Honorary Board Members Sean Penn, Susan Sarandon and Christopher Walken.

Everything's A Six Productions was formed by Sean Ricciardi and his female co-founder, Erin McNerney, in 2021. McNerney and Ricciardi's backgrounds in the creative world (theatre/tv/film acting), as well as finance and sales, lends towards their pursuit of producing equitable productions with vivid storytelling. It is their belief that a sense of community - as a nation, a world - needs strengthening and healing, now, more than ever. Theater holds the power to do this.

The company's mission is rooted in producing culture-focused shows highlighting diversity, minorities and equity in a progressive way. "Start with what you know," said Sean Ricciardi on SHINING CITY. "We picked Irish culture for our first production to explore that side of our collective heritage, as well as representing the LGBTIA+ community. As we grow, we aim to represent the global majority in our creative teams and productions, as we are committed to highlighting stories from communities of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, including equity-seeking groups. "

Looking forward, Everything's a Six Productions envisions a reliable, repertory theatre company, in conjunction with The Folster Studio, where audiences can count on quality, intimate productions focused on the gems of the industry that highlight shared humanity. For more information on the company please visit www.everythingsasix.com

SHINING CITY runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and every Sunday at 2pm, through April 10th. Ticket prices range from $32-$50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/shiningcitytickets. The play is sponsored by the Gray Mare and all patrons who visit the restaurant with their SHINING CITY ticket will receive 15% off their order through the run of the show. For specific questions or further information about SHINING CITY, visit www.shiningcitynyc.com or email our Box Office at info@shiningcitynyc.com. For those interested in supporting the show and organization, all donations to SHINING CITY and Everything's a Six Productions are 100% tax-deductible and can be made at https://bit.ly/shiningctitydonations.