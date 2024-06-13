SEARCHING FOR ABUELO Will Return at Theater Row This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly acclaimed solo show "Searching For Abuelo," written and performed by recent Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama graduate Gretchen Suárez-Peña, is set to make a triumphant return to New York City for a special one-night engagement. This heartfelt production, which is framed like a TED Talk presentation and features captivating Puerto Rican Bombamusic, will be showcased as part of the prestigious Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) on June 13 at 8:00 PM at Theater Row in Theater 5.

"Searching For Abuelo" has received widespread recognition for its poignant storytelling and Gretchen Suárez-Peña's exceptional performance, earning numerous awards along the way. Described as a TED Talk infused with ancestral wisdom, the show delves into themes of family, identity, politics, religion, self-awareness, and connection through the personal journey of a young Puerto Rican woman seeking to rediscover her heritage.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the show, Suárez-Peña shared, "My maternal grandfather passed away before my mother even finished high school. With little knowledge about him beyond his aspirations as an actor and writer in New York City, I embarked on a quest to uncover his story, understand my own identity, and determine my path forward."

"Searching For Abuelo" has been honored as the first-place winner at both the 2023 Tampa Bay Theatre Festival and the 2023 Voices of Women Theatre Festival.Additionally, it is an official selection for the prestigious 2024 SheATL Festival. Following its successful NYC debut in March 2024 at The Tank, this captivating production promises to enchant audiences once again with its blend of humor, emotion, and powerful storytelling.

The creative team for "Searching for Abuelo" includes director Magaly Colimon-Christopher, set design by Cecilia Shin, sound design by Jonathan Gautier at Sound House Studios, Chris Riley is the production assistant and the Production Stage Manager is Michael T. Clarkston.

Don't miss this limited opportunity to experience "Searching For Abuelo" on June 13 at Theater Row. Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating heritage, connection, and the enduring power of storytelling.

For tickets and more information, visit the Downtown Urban Arts Festival website(www.duafnyc.com) or contact the theater box office directly.

Gretchen Suárez-Peña is a Puerto Rican playwright based in Centra Florida and Western Pennsylvania. She is an MFA candidate in the Dramatic Writing program at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama (Class of 2024). She is part of the Conch Shell Productions (NY) Artists Collective of Writers. She frequently works with New Generation Theatrical (FL), Just Write! Lakeland (FL), the Latinx Playwright Circle (NY), and the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab (NY). She is currently the book writer for The Fairy's Tale (music and lyrics by Michael Mott).

Her show Across the Atlantic opened the 2023 BIPOC Play Reading Series at the Straz Center in Tampa, Florida. Her short play, The Arithmetic of Memory, has been produced across the country and was published in the Stonecoast Review where it was nominated for a Pushcart Award in Drama (2021). It was the 2023 Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award winner for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). Her one act, Wingman, was also recognized by KCACTF as a John Cauble Regional 2 Finalist. Gretchen is a proud member of the Dramatist Guild. www.gretchensuarezpena.com

