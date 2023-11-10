Russ Lorenson Adds Spencer Day To His Lineup For STANDARD TIME: LIVE IN NEW YORK, December 6

All proceeds will benefit the American Songbook Association/Cabaret Scenes Magazine.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Russ Lorenson Adds Spencer Day To His Lineup For STANDARD TIME: LIVE IN NEW YORK, December 6

Internationally renowned entertainer Russ Lorenson, just announced an addition to the lineup for the Dec. 4th celebration of the release of his recording, Standard Time: Live In New York (LML Music). 

Spencer Day will join Billy StritchMary Foster ConklinLennie Watts and Jennifer Roberts in celebration at the Triad Theatre. All proceeds will benefit the American Songbook Association/Cabaret Scenes Magazine.

The Triad Theatre is located at 158 West 72nd Street, NYC between Amsterdam and Columbus (on the South side of W. 72nd Street) Tickets range from $35 to $60 plus online fees and there is a two-drinks per person minimum. At this time, the theater is not accessible by elevator. Tickets for this special evening are available at: https://tinyurl.com/Russ-Lorenson

About Spencer DaySpencer Day is a #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter has played venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London's West End. Spencer is a widely acclaimed songwriter creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic jazz American writers. The Washington Post praised his “cool jazz sensibilities” and “cleverly crafted tales.” Time Out New York called him “a compelling, quirky singer-songwriter.”

Day's songwriting is influenced by jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, and pop. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on Billboard's Album Chart, staying there 47 weeks. His album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. Day's collaboration with the Postmodern Jukebox has surpassed 1.5 million views on YouTube. 

About Standard Time Live in New York: While initially recorded with the intention of a 2009 release, circumstances kept that dream on the shelf. Lorenson was diagnosed with tonsil cancer, and though he is in complete remission from the disease, the side effects of the illness and treatment left him no longer able to sing. He is healthy and well today, however, and will regale the audience with his characteristic wit, show video highlights of his performances at Metropolitan Room, and will welcome his special guests who will perform the repertoire from Standard Time. The evening will also include a remembrance of beloved composer and cabaret artist Ray Jessel, to whom the album is dedicated.

Every track on this album draws inspiration from composers who themselves have been torchbearers of the classic standards—artists like Michael Feinstein, Harry Connick, Jr., John Pizzarelli, and more. Their modern compositions, echoing with undertones of jazz classics, stand as testament to the living, breathing, evolving nature of the Songbook. 15 years later, these rediscovered gems validate Lorenson's belief: many of these songs have indeed evolved into the new generation's standards. The American Songbook Association agrees!

American Songbook Association Inc. (ASA)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in New York State—seeks to preserve, promote, and advance the legacy of American popular music, the Great American Songbook (classic and new), and the unique art form of cabaret. The ASA publishes the long-established Cabaret Scenes magazine, conducts educational programs in New York City public schools, and creates performances serving its audience of seniors, students, and others. We strive to inspire, transform, empower, and create torchbearers for future generations so they may understand, appreciate, and embrace the historical and cultural importance of America's rich musical heritage. Please visit us online at  AmericanSongbookAssociation.org for more information.

For more information about Russ Lorenson, visit: https://www.russlorenson.com/




