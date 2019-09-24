Ron Simons To Host THE THEATERMAKERS- A Black Theater Preview Fall Edition At The Schomburg Center

Today, AUDELCO (Audience Development Committee) President Jackie Jeffries , Project1Voice Founder and CEO Erich McMillan-McCall , Marcia Pendelton , President of Walk Tall Girl Productions/Black Theater Online, and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (Kevin Young, Director, Schomburg Center) announced THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Fall Edition. The event will take place at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (515 Malcolm X Blvd) on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Four-time Tony Award-winning producer Ron Simons of SimonSays Entertainment ( A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Porgy & Bess, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Jitney ) will return as host. Black Theater Preview, now in its second year, brings attention to and celebrates the presence of black artists on stage: Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond.

THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Fall Edition, will feature presentations from a diverse theatrical roster including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ta-Nehesi Coates ' Between Me and the World at The Apollo Theatre, and the Broadway-bound Thoughts of a Colored Man (Baltimore Center Stage). The evening will also present conversations with playwrights Jeremy O. Harris ( Slave Play on Broadway), and Donja R. Love ( one in two ), directors Saheem Ali ( Fires in the Mirror, The New Englanders ), and Michele Shay (Reparations), leaders of black theater institutions such as Dr. Indira Etwaroo (The Billie Holiday Theatre) and Kamilah Forbes (Apollo Theatre), and much more. Additionally, the program will dedicate the time to speak with and to honor Tony Award-winner André De Shields ( Hadestown) . Those attending the event will have access to a theater marketplace that will offer production details, discounts, and information from Black Theater service organizations.

A number of theater companies will participate in this evening of conversation, commentary and performance. They are:

runboyrun & IN OLD AGE

by Mfoniso Udofia

directed by Loretta Greco & Awoye Timpo

New York Theatre Workshop

September 4 - October 13

Slave Play --

by Jeremy O. Harris

directed by Robert O'Hara

Golden Theatre

September 10 - January 5

The New Englanders

by Jeff Augustin

directed by Saheem Ali

Stage II at New York City Center | Manhattan Theater Club

September 17 - October 20

( A)loft Modulation

A play with jazz

by Jaymes Jorsling

directed by Christopher McElroen

The American Vicarious | Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York

September 26 - October 27

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

by Ntozake Shange

directed by Leah Gardiner

choreographed by Camille A. Brown

The Public Theater

October 8 - November 24

Thoughts of a Colored Man

by Keenan Scott II

directed by Steven H. Broadnax III

Baltimore Center Stage

October 10 - November 10

Sassy Mamas

by Celeste Bedford Walker

directed by Lorna Little Way

Black Spectrum Theatre Company

October 11 - 27

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

by Katori Hall

directed by Phyllida Lloyd

choreographed by Anthony Van Laast

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

October 12 -

for all the women who thought they were MAD

by Zawe Ashton

directed by Whitney White

Soho Rep

October 14 - November 17

American Slavery Project's Unheard Voices

Conceived and Directed by Judy Tate

American Slavery Project and Sheen Center

October 15 - 16

Fires in the Mirror

conceived, written and originally performed by Anna Deveare Smith

directed by Saheem Ali

Signature Theatre

October 22 - November 24

Between The World And Me

Book by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Developed and Directed by Kamilah Forbes

Apollo Theatre

October 25, 26. 28

Reparations

by James Sheldon

directed by Michele Shay

The Billie Holiday Theatre

October 25 - November 24

Broadbend, Arkansas - A new musical

by Ellen Fitzhugh & Harrison David Rivers

directed by Jack Cummings III

music by Ted Shen

The Transport Group in Association with The Public Theater

The Duke on 42nd Street

October 25 - November 23

The Black History Museum...

According to the United States of America

by Zoey Martinson

HERE

November 1 - 24

one in two

by Donja R. Love

directed by Stevie Walker-Webb

The New Group at Pershing Square Signature Center

November 19 - December 29

The Dark Star of Harlem: The Spectacular Rise of Josephine Baker

by Glenn Borders & Mario E. Sprouse

The La Mama Experimental Theatre

November 21 - December 1

Live Radio Play - The Renaissance EP: A Theatrical Mixtape

by Nsangou Njikam

directed by Adesola Osakalumi

Harlem Stage

November 21-22

A Christmas Carol In Harlem

written by Charles Dickens

adaptation by Shawn René Graham

directed by Carl Coffield

choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher

Classical Theatre of Harlem

December 4 - 21

Special Appearances:

Jay Delise - Spoken word artist

Girl Be Heard

Andr é De Shields

Tony Award winner

Participants and program subject to change.

THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Fall Edition is free. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required. For reservations visit www.Schomburg.org.





