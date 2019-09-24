Ron Simons To Host THE THEATERMAKERS- A Black Theater Preview Fall Edition At The Schomburg Center
Today, AUDELCO (Audience Development Committee) President Jackie Jeffries , Project1Voice Founder and CEO Erich McMillan-McCall , Marcia Pendelton , President of Walk Tall Girl Productions/Black Theater Online, and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (Kevin Young, Director, Schomburg Center) announced THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Fall Edition. The event will take place at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (515 Malcolm X Blvd) on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Four-time Tony Award-winning producer Ron Simons of SimonSays Entertainment ( A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Porgy & Bess, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Jitney ) will return as host. Black Theater Preview, now in its second year, brings attention to and celebrates the presence of black artists on stage: Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond.
THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Fall Edition, will feature presentations from a diverse theatrical roster including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ta-Nehesi Coates ' Between Me and the World at The Apollo Theatre, and the Broadway-bound Thoughts of a Colored Man (Baltimore Center Stage). The evening will also present conversations with playwrights Jeremy O. Harris ( Slave Play on Broadway), and Donja R. Love ( one in two ), directors Saheem Ali ( Fires in the Mirror, The New Englanders ), and Michele Shay (Reparations), leaders of black theater institutions such as Dr. Indira Etwaroo (The Billie Holiday Theatre) and Kamilah Forbes (Apollo Theatre), and much more. Additionally, the program will dedicate the time to speak with and to honor Tony Award-winner André De Shields ( Hadestown) . Those attending the event will have access to a theater marketplace that will offer production details, discounts, and information from Black Theater service organizations.
A number of theater companies will participate in this evening of conversation, commentary and performance. They are:
runboyrun & IN OLD AGE
by Mfoniso Udofia
directed by Loretta Greco & Awoye Timpo
New York Theatre Workshop
September 4 - October 13
Slave Play --
by Jeremy O. Harris
directed by Robert O'Hara
Golden Theatre
September 10 - January 5
The New Englanders
by Jeff Augustin
directed by Saheem Ali
Stage II at New York City Center | Manhattan Theater Club
September 17 - October 20
( A)loft Modulation
A play with jazz
by Jaymes Jorsling
directed by Christopher McElroen
The American Vicarious | Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York
September 26 - October 27
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
by Ntozake Shange
directed by Leah Gardiner
choreographed by Camille A. Brown
The Public Theater
October 8 - November 24
Thoughts of a Colored Man
by Keenan Scott II
directed by Steven H. Broadnax III
Baltimore Center Stage
October 10 - November 10
Sassy Mamas
by Celeste Bedford Walker
directed by Lorna Little Way
Black Spectrum Theatre Company
October 11 - 27
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
by Katori Hall
directed by Phyllida Lloyd
choreographed by Anthony Van Laast
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
October 12 -
for all the women who thought they were MAD
by Zawe Ashton
directed by Whitney White
Soho Rep
October 14 - November 17
American Slavery Project's Unheard Voices
Conceived and Directed by Judy Tate
American Slavery Project and Sheen Center
October 15 - 16
Fires in the Mirror
conceived, written and originally performed by Anna Deveare Smith
directed by Saheem Ali
Signature Theatre
October 22 - November 24
Between The World And Me
Book by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Developed and Directed by Kamilah Forbes
Apollo Theatre
October 25, 26. 28
Reparations
by James Sheldon
directed by Michele Shay
The Billie Holiday Theatre
October 25 - November 24
Broadbend, Arkansas - A new musical
by Ellen Fitzhugh & Harrison David Rivers
directed by Jack Cummings III
music by Ted Shen
The Transport Group in Association with The Public Theater
The Duke on 42nd Street
October 25 - November 23
The Black History Museum...
According to the United States of America
by Zoey Martinson
HERE
November 1 - 24
one in two
by Donja R. Love
directed by Stevie Walker-Webb
The New Group at Pershing Square Signature Center
November 19 - December 29
The Dark Star of Harlem: The Spectacular Rise of Josephine Baker
by Glenn Borders & Mario E. Sprouse
The La Mama Experimental Theatre
November 21 - December 1
Live Radio Play - The Renaissance EP: A Theatrical Mixtape
by Nsangou Njikam
directed by Adesola Osakalumi
Harlem Stage
November 21-22
A Christmas Carol In Harlem
written by Charles Dickens
adaptation by Shawn René Graham
directed by Carl Coffield
choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher
Classical Theatre of Harlem
December 4 - 21
Special Appearances:
Jay Delise - Spoken word artist
Girl Be Heard
Andr é De Shields
Tony Award winner
Participants and program subject to change.
THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Fall Edition is free. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required. For reservations visit www.Schomburg.org.