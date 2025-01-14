Rogue Theater Festival And Riff Raff NYC Announce Winners Of Immigrants In America Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The winners of the 2024 Immigrants in America festival presented by Rogue Theater Festival and Riff Raff NYC have been selected. The festival, which ran at the Court Square Theater in Long Island City on December 7th and 8th, 2024, featured eleven short plays focused around the topic of being an Immigrant in America.

Winners of the festival will receive a slot in the upcoming Rogue Theater Festival being presented at The Flea in New York City in summer of 2025. "The amount of talent showcased in the Immigrants in America festival was astounding" says Allison Hohman of Rogue Theater Festival. "With the help of our voting jury, we were able to narrow it down to two shows. We're excited to offer a slot in both our in person portion and digital portion of Rogue Theater Festival."

The winner of the in person performance is Rex Lee author of Red Threads. As geopolitical tensions rise, Taiwanese-Americans Lucas and Richard return to Taipei for Chinese New Year. Amid drinks and stories with family, they confront deep-seated questions of belonging, guilt, and the lasting wounds of immigration, exploring their heritage and facing an uncertain future that challenges their identities and connections.

The winner of the digital performance is Larry Rinkel author of No Person Except. Gustavo - Venezuelan-born and naturalized American citizen - is convinced that if read correctly, the US Constitution makes him eligible to serve as President of the United States. His Brooklyn-born girlfriend Melissa thinks he's nuts, while her kid brother Ronny just enjoys stirring the pot between them. Will Gustavo prevail in his bid to run for the highest office in the land?

Rogue Theater Festival will offer both of these playwrights the opportunity to expand upon their play and present them for an audience in 2025.

About RiffRaff NYC:

RiffRaff NYC is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces for immigrant artists and stories that challenge, entertain, and inspire. With a focus on diverse voices, the company aims to build bridges between communities through the power of storytelling.

About Rogue Theater Festival:

Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage.

