Rob Asaro's New Play LOST AGAIN Plays The Tank November 2-16

An unlikely pair travel cross-country in Rob Asaro's new play Lost Again. The limited run plays November 2 - 16 at The Tank in New York City. The production is directed by Jay Michaels.

Lost Again is a road dramedy about two mismatched strangers paired up by a mutual friend: Ilona Young, a type-A, know-it-all travel blogger on a cross-country assignment and Casey Calvino, a jaded comedian on a tour of the U.S. Their story is one of identity, pain, adventure, friendship, moving on and moving forward. Each act will take place in a city, or town, en-route from New York to Los Angeles. The story is part misadventure, part self-discovery, and part buddy dramedy.

Asaro shared what inspired this project, "I have been on the road as a comedian and a traveler and my experiences have significantly influenced this project. I go on the road to find answers. Most of the time, I don't find them. But sometimes special things happen. While road tripping, I've fallen in love and have performed for a huge cross-section of Americans. That said, I have also broken down and been stranded twice. Once in Council Bluffs Iowa a "mechanic" told me he'd never seen a car quite like mine. (it was a honda). I've fallen down the Rocky Mountains because I was wearing dress shoes. (I forgot to buy hiking boots), and I'm pretty sure I met everyone there was to meet in Milwaukee in two days' time."

He went on to say, "The road puts me in a different state of mind, it seems to untether me from time itself and the world opens for me a bit more than usual. It can be lonely and freeing all at once. On the road, I feel more inclined to talk to a stranger, visit a psychic or go see an out-of-the-way excursion. The hope is to get to where you are a little differently, a little better."

The cast stars Rob Asaro and Katie Lyons (Hideout/Amazon), and features Mike Allen, Jack Barry, Ed Friedman, Helen Hood, Gail Payne, Michael Pichardo, Ashlyn Prieto, Lauren Rathbun, Mikayla Sherfy, Kelly Thomas, and Isaac Williams.

Lost Again performs Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm, Saturday, November 5 at 7pm, Monday, November 7 at 7pm, Wednesday, November 9 at 7pm, Monday, November 14 at 7pm, and Wednesday, November 16 at 9:30pm. The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street (between 8th & 9th avenues), 4th Floor, New York, New York 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, 7, A, C, E, N, R, Q, W to 34th Street. Audience members must show proof of vaccination. Tickets are $25 (general), $20 (students), $15 (senior).

Rob Asaro (Playwright/Casey/Producer) wrote Lost Again after adapting it from his episodic series of the same name. The script was a finalist at the Austin Film Festival pitch competition in 2021. He previously completed the ambitious pilot NY/LA in 2018 - a multiverse show about a man who can't decide which way to go: New York or Los Angeles. The show follows both threads. Rob has toured the country performing and is the original founder of the nationally known Emerson College comedy troupe: Chocolate Cake City. You can watch his webseries online at YellowBrickHell.com and SeriousBusinessComedy.com. Theater credits include "Sweat," "The Odd Couple," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and "The Making of An American President." www.robasaroshow.com

Jay Michaels (Director) was part of the original off-off Broadway movement and appeared at Lincoln Center's tribute to the movement and Caffe Cino. A prominent figure in the independent theater and film communities, Jay is a stage director, live event and film producer, event marketing professional, and published professor at several universities. He is also a noted horror film historian and on-air personality for FearCon TV on ROKU. www.jaymichaelsarts.com