Recent Cutbacks Adds Special Performance of NEXT DAY THRONES: A PARODY OF ICE AND FIRE

Recent Cutbacks will present a very special episode of its newest comedy hit-Next Day Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire-on Friday, May 10 at 8pm at The Peoples Improv Theater.

After sending up the greatest film blockbusters of all time, Recent Cutbacks has given the small screen's most epic show its proper send-off-a no-holds-barred, live recap of the previous night's episode. In just 24 hours, Recent Cutbacks and friends have created a hilarious and highly theatrical take on the final episodes of the legendary, game-changing TV show. This special episode of Next Day Thrones will be a mashup of the first four parody recaps with additional surprises.

Recent Cutbacks regulars Nick Abeel, Natalie Rich, Matt Zambrano, and Kyle Schaefer are joined by Regan Sims, cellist Anya Gibian and special guests. Lanie Zipoy produces the parody series. Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs) directs.

Recent Cutbacks' Hold On To Your Butts was a runaway hit from the moment it premiered in 2014. Time Out New York named it the #3 Comedy of the Year. The show has played to sold-out audiences in New York, Indianapolis and Chicago's The Second City Training Center. The company's other hit shows include Fly, You Fools! ("a sugar rush of endearing, childish brilliance" by Onstageblog.com) and KEVIN!!!!! ("loving parody at its finest, performed by a group of talented comedians" - Manhattan Digest).

The special episode of Next Day Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire is Friday, May 10 at 8pm at The Peoples Improv Theater at 123 E 24th St in New York, NY (Subway: N/R or 6 to 23rd). Tickets are $20 at https://thepit-nyc.com/events/next-day-thrones-a-parody-of-ice-and-fire/.

For more information, visit www.recentcutbacks.com.





