Random Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in May

Random Access Music (RAM) will present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival. The 2023 festival, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, will present concerts from May 4th to May 7th at the Secret Theatre in Woodside, Queens. Over the four days of the festival there will be seven concerts with performances from 31 performers playing the music of over 40 composers

Random Access Music (RAM) supports and produces the creation and performance of new music through the Queens New Music Festival. This festival, which was first produced in 2012, is an annual event that brings new music front and center into Queens. Each year, RAM invites ensembles to participate and accepts concert proposals from various artists. RAM then selects and curates the proposals along with the invited ensembles to create a multi-day festival celebrating the diversity of styles and voices in new music today.

Queens New Music Festival 2023

Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7, 2023 (Individual concerts listed below)

Secret Theatre

38-02 61st St. Woodside, NY 11377

(2 blocks from the 7 Train 61 St-Woodside stop)

Tickets

General Admission

Individual Concerts: $20; (Students/Seniors: $10)

Festival Pass for all seven concerts: $75

Ticket purchase at door only (cash or credit). Doors open 30 minutes before the performances.

CONCERTS

May 4, Thursday

8 pm QNMF opening concert - RAM Composers & Players and Guests

Thomas Piercy, clarinet; Giacomo Baldelli, guitar; Sabina Torosjan, violin; Jay Julio, viola; Molly Aronson, cello; Tengku Irfan, piano

Program

RAM Composers

Gilbert Galindo "Darkness is not dark for you" for piano (2020) (New York Premiere)

Allen Schulz "FURIOUS, THEN TRANQUILITY" for clarinet, violin, viola, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)

Frances White "Written on water" for violin, acoustic guitar, and electronic sound (2019)

Guest Composers

Viet Cuong "Wax and Wire" for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano (2014)

Whitney George "Somewhere in Between" version for clarinet, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)

Shoichi Yabuta "Accelerate" for clarinet, violin, and piano (2018) (US Premiere)

https://www.ram-nyc.org/



May 5, Friday

8pm Kinga Augustyn, violin

"FANTASY" with violinist Kinga Augustyn and pianist Alla Milchtein

Program

Bright Sheng "Three Fantasies" for Violin and Piano (2005)

Cynthia Lee Wong "Sonatina" for Violin and Piano (2001)

Yui Kitamura "Momiji" for Violin and Piano (2011)

Yui Kitamura "Yumezakura" for Violin and Piano (2009)

Debra Kaye "Turning in Time" for Violin Solo (2018)

Milena Zhivotovskaya "Variations on a Jewish Theme" for Violin and Piano (2001)

Dina Pruzhansky "AM New York" for Solo Piano (2015)

Arvo PÃ¤rt "Fratres" for Violin and Piano (1980)



May 6, Saturday

4pm Hypercube

Jay Sorce, saxophones; Andrea Lodge, piano and accordion; Erin Rogers, saxophones; Chris Graham, percussion

Program

ï»¿Richard Carrick - Mimesis

Ricardo Gallo - Transmutable Music (selected movements)

Kunal Gala - Mosaic

Manny Hernandez - Vectors

Annie Hui-Hsieh - "untitled" World Premiere

www.hypercubemusic.org



6pm Composers Concordance: Guitars & Poems

CompCord Ensemble: William Anderson, Gene Pritsker, Sean Satin - guitars

Poetry by: Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Imelda O'Reilly, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, John Pietaro, Kelsea Brunner

Composers: William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Jonathan Dawe, Jane Getter, Milica Paranosic, and Gene Pritsker



http://www.composersconcordance.com/



8pm Sugar Hill Salon

Jay Soleil St. Flono, Soprano; Alyssa Mercedes Mena, Flute; Alexander Davis, Bassoon; Thierry de Lucas Neves, Violin

Program

Sarah Kirkland Snider "Chrysalis"

Reena Esmail "Nadiya"

Daniel Catan "Encantamiento"

Lori Laitman "I never saw another butterfly"

Jay Soleil St. Flono "Once Upon A Time, We Birds of Africa"

http://www.sugarhillsalon.com/

May 7, Sunday

4pm Duo Karolina MikoÅ‚ajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki

Karolina MikoÅ‚ajczyk, violin & Iwo Jedynecki, accordion

Program

Krzysztof Penderecki (1933-2020) - Sonata (1953)

Philip Glass (1937-) - Piano Etudes no. 9. no. 2, no. 3 (1994)

PaweÅ‚ Janas (1988-) - Sonata {Infinity" (2015) (World premiere)

Edward Smaldone (1956-) - Tom's Song* (2023) & Stephane's Dance (1992)

Marcin BÅ‚aÅ¼ewicz (1953-2021) - Sonata for violin and accordion "Night Full of Sins" (2019)

https://www.mikolajczyk-jedynecki.pl/about

7pm QNMF Closing concert - RAM Composers & Players and Guests

Risa Harman, soprano; Seth Gilman, baritone; Lish Lindsey, flute, bass flute, ryuteki; Thomas Piercy, clarinet, bass clarinet, hichiriki; Sabina Torosjan, violin; Molly Aronson, cello; Tengku Irfan, piano; Iwo Jedynecki, accordion

Program

RAM Composers

Seth Boustead "The Marble Palace" for bass clarinet, violin, and cello (2022)

Zhihua Hu "The Legend of Magpie Bridge" for flute/ryuteki, clarinet/hichiriki, violin, cello, and piano (2023) (Premiere)

Masatora Goya "Ovid Suite" for baritone, flute, clarinet, violin, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)

Beata Moon "Awakening" for soprano, clarinet, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)

Guest Composers

Tyson Gholston Davis "Roswell Incident" for clarinet, violin, and piano (2018)

Miho Sasaki "the midnight sun" for clarinet and accordion (2020) (World Premiere)

Michael Schelle "Kurashikku" flute/bass flute, clarinet/bass clarinet, and piano (2020) (World Premiere)

https://www.ram-nyc.org/