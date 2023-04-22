Random Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in May
Random Access Music (RAM) will present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival. The 2023 festival, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, will present concerts from May 4th to May 7th at the Secret Theatre in Woodside, Queens. Over the four days of the festival there will be seven concerts with performances from 31 performers playing the music of over 40 composers
Random Access Music (RAM) supports and produces the creation and performance of new music through the Queens New Music Festival. This festival, which was first produced in 2012, is an annual event that brings new music front and center into Queens. Each year, RAM invites ensembles to participate and accepts concert proposals from various artists. RAM then selects and curates the proposals along with the invited ensembles to create a multi-day festival celebrating the diversity of styles and voices in new music today.
Queens New Music Festival 2023
Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7, 2023 (Individual concerts listed below)
Secret Theatre
38-02 61st St. Woodside, NY 11377
(2 blocks from the 7 Train 61 St-Woodside stop)
Tickets
General Admission
Individual Concerts: $20; (Students/Seniors: $10)
Festival Pass for all seven concerts: $75
Ticket purchase at door only (cash or credit). Doors open 30 minutes before the performances.
CONCERTS
May 4, Thursday
8 pm QNMF opening concert - RAM Composers & Players and Guests
Thomas Piercy, clarinet; Giacomo Baldelli, guitar; Sabina Torosjan, violin; Jay Julio, viola; Molly Aronson, cello; Tengku Irfan, piano
Program
RAM Composers
Gilbert Galindo "Darkness is not dark for you" for piano (2020) (New York Premiere)
Allen Schulz "FURIOUS, THEN TRANQUILITY" for clarinet, violin, viola, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)
Frances White "Written on water" for violin, acoustic guitar, and electronic sound (2019)
Guest Composers
Viet Cuong "Wax and Wire" for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano (2014)
Whitney George "Somewhere in Between" version for clarinet, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)
Shoichi Yabuta "Accelerate" for clarinet, violin, and piano (2018) (US Premiere)
https://www.ram-nyc.org/
May 5, Friday
8pm Kinga Augustyn, violin
"FANTASY" with violinist Kinga Augustyn and pianist Alla Milchtein
Program
Bright Sheng "Three Fantasies" for Violin and Piano (2005)
Cynthia Lee Wong "Sonatina" for Violin and Piano (2001)
Yui Kitamura "Momiji" for Violin and Piano (2011)
Yui Kitamura "Yumezakura" for Violin and Piano (2009)
Debra Kaye "Turning in Time" for Violin Solo (2018)
Milena Zhivotovskaya "Variations on a Jewish Theme" for Violin and Piano (2001)
Dina Pruzhansky "AM New York" for Solo Piano (2015)
Arvo PÃ¤rt "Fratres" for Violin and Piano (1980)
May 6, Saturday
4pm Hypercube
Jay Sorce, saxophones; Andrea Lodge, piano and accordion; Erin Rogers, saxophones; Chris Graham, percussion
Program
ï»¿Richard Carrick - Mimesis
Ricardo Gallo - Transmutable Music (selected movements)
Kunal Gala - Mosaic
Manny Hernandez - Vectors
Annie Hui-Hsieh - "untitled" World Premiere
6pm Composers Concordance: Guitars & Poems
CompCord Ensemble: William Anderson, Gene Pritsker, Sean Satin - guitars
Poetry by: Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Imelda O'Reilly, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, John Pietaro, Kelsea Brunner
Composers: William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Jonathan Dawe, Jane Getter, Milica Paranosic, and Gene Pritsker
http://www.composersconcordance.com/
8pm Sugar Hill Salon
Jay Soleil St. Flono, Soprano; Alyssa Mercedes Mena, Flute; Alexander Davis, Bassoon; Thierry de Lucas Neves, Violin
Program
Sarah Kirkland Snider "Chrysalis"
Reena Esmail "Nadiya"
Daniel Catan "Encantamiento"
Lori Laitman "I never saw another butterfly"
Jay Soleil St. Flono "Once Upon A Time, We Birds of Africa"
http://www.sugarhillsalon.com/
May 7, Sunday
4pm Duo Karolina MikoÅ‚ajczyk & Iwo Jedynecki
Karolina MikoÅ‚ajczyk, violin & Iwo Jedynecki, accordion
Program
Krzysztof Penderecki (1933-2020) - Sonata (1953)
Philip Glass (1937-) - Piano Etudes no. 9. no. 2, no. 3 (1994)
PaweÅ‚ Janas (1988-) - Sonata {Infinity" (2015) (World premiere)
Edward Smaldone (1956-) - Tom's Song* (2023) & Stephane's Dance (1992)
Marcin BÅ‚aÅ¼ewicz (1953-2021) - Sonata for violin and accordion "Night Full of Sins" (2019)
https://www.mikolajczyk-jedynecki.pl/about
7pm QNMF Closing concert - RAM Composers & Players and Guests
Risa Harman, soprano; Seth Gilman, baritone; Lish Lindsey, flute, bass flute, ryuteki; Thomas Piercy, clarinet, bass clarinet, hichiriki; Sabina Torosjan, violin; Molly Aronson, cello; Tengku Irfan, piano; Iwo Jedynecki, accordion
Program
RAM Composers
Seth Boustead "The Marble Palace" for bass clarinet, violin, and cello (2022)
Zhihua Hu "The Legend of Magpie Bridge" for flute/ryuteki, clarinet/hichiriki, violin, cello, and piano (2023) (Premiere)
Masatora Goya "Ovid Suite" for baritone, flute, clarinet, violin, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)
Beata Moon "Awakening" for soprano, clarinet, cello, and piano (2023) (World Premiere)
Guest Composers
Tyson Gholston Davis "Roswell Incident" for clarinet, violin, and piano (2018)
Miho Sasaki "the midnight sun" for clarinet and accordion (2020) (World Premiere)
Michael Schelle "Kurashikku" flute/bass flute, clarinet/bass clarinet, and piano (2020) (World Premiere)