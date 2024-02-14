RUBBER Opens in April at Theater For The New City

Theater for the New City has announced the premiere of a new play Rubber, which will run at the historical venue from April 4th through April 21st. The full-length drama takes theater-goers inside the little-explored "rubber rooms," educational purgatories where beleaguered teachers that can't be easily fired await, sometimes for years, the verdict on whether they still have a career.

This production not only centers around current themes in education, but also uniquely features currently employed teachers on its production team and cast. Playwright Vinnie Nardiello and director Kerri Ann Murphy are veteran educators and theater professionals that are finally bringing their insights on education to the stage.

"Educators have become a bit of a political punching bag recently," said Nardiello, "and I was seeing so many people that have very little experience in education speaking on it as experts. This is my third produced play and I'm happy to finally talk about this part of my life. I think it's pretty even handed in how we handle the issues, particularly from the perspective of teachers' unions, which I'm a proud member and officer of. Rubber rooms are an unfortunate reality that many people aren't aware of so it seemed like the perfect avenue to bring the issue to light"

The two-act play tells the story of a rubber room that is set to close, and Phil (Michael Patrick Sullivan) from the teacher's union has arrived to process the cases of the last remaining teachers. Maureen (Celeste Mancinelli), an uncompromising old school marm, Jerry (Jake Hart), a once popular teacher with anger issues, and Lisa (Chelsea Lee Walker), with a story redacted upon request of union attorneys, are promised a possible return to the classroom. Walker also currently works as a high school teacher and union officer. Rounding out the cast is newcomer Amber Jessie as office admin, Serafina.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at theaterforthenewcity.net with discounts available for educators. Shows run 8pm Thursday-Saturday and 3pm Sunday.