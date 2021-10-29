Queens Theatre Returns to In-Person Performances With SHORTS! AN EVENING OF SHORT PLAYS

Queens Theatre marks its first in-person play readings since the start of the pandemic with two evenings of performances. SHORTS! An Evening of Short Plays on Saturday, November 6th at 8 PM and MORE SHORTS! Another Evening of Short Plays on Saturday, December 4th at 8 PM feature plays written and directed by artists who identify as Asian.

Both events are presented FREE, but advance reservations are required. Reservations are now open, and may be made by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718.760.0064 Tuesday-Friday 12pm-6pm, or online at www.queenstheatre.org.

Playwrights include Kitty Chen ("Rowing to America"), Mrinalini Kamath ("Smooth Transition"), Nina Ki ("Primary Colors," "One Small Step," "Broken English") Nandita Shenoy ("To The Stars"), Lucy Wang ("A is for American," "Suffragette," "Bad Chinese Daughter," "Walkable Feast," "Two Artists") and Cary Wong ("Our House in the middle of the street").