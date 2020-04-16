Queens Theatre Debuts MAKER SERIES Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Beginning next week, Queens Theatre is heading to the kitchen armed with ingredients, mixing bowls and a webcam.

The FREE Queens Theatre Maker Series provides step-by-step instructions to learn some basic cooking, baking, and crafting techniques that can be done with common items and ingredients.

This program engages us with new ways to create, to practice self-care, and to make the best use of the resources in our homes.

It's also an opportunity to connect to others, share stories, ideas, and have a bit of fun.

Participants will be required to gather a limited list of ingredients, while they follow along with the instruction. If not able to, you can log on and watch and learn.

Limit: 20 Participants Per Story Circle, First Come/Served. Register here: https://queenstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S2E00000uU6yNUAS

Wednesday, April 22, 1pm:

Oliver Butler (Director, Broadway's What the Constitution Means to Me)

Making No-Knead Bread

You'll Need:

3 cups flour (all purpose, bread, and/or whole wheat- whatever wheat flour you got)

Salt

Any kind of bread yeast (starter OK too)

Water

Cup measure

Teaspoon measure

Medium to large bowl

Spoon

2 tea towels (not terry or linty towels)

Dutch oven (Or large pot with lid)

Wednesday, April 29, 1pm:

Dominic D'Andrea (Queens Theatre's Director of Community Engagement)

Making Simple French Citrus Cake

You'll Need:

For cake:

2 tablespoons, unsalted butter

1 cup of sugar (superfine, regular, or favorite substitute)

Favorite/Available Citrus Fruit (choice of One navel orange, 2 clementine, 2 lemons, or 2 limes)

2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon table salt

½ cup of low-fat yogurt or Greek yogurt (vanilla or plain)

3 eggs

Vanilla extract (if available)

½ cup olive oil

For topping, choice of:

2 tablespoons of honey, 1 tablespoon of butter

Or

½ cup powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon of citrus juice, 1 spoonful of yogurt

Materials:

1 medium mixing bowl

1 sifter or colander (if available)

Spatula, whisk, spoon (or favorite kitchen utensils)

Measuring cups

1 square bread pan or 9" round cake tin (or available baking tin)

Wednesday, May 6, 1pm:

Richard Hinojosa (Queens Theatre's Director of Education)

Making His Grandmother Josephine's Flour Tortillas

You'll Need:

2 1/2 cups Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, plus 1/2 cup additional for kneading and rolling

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup of any one of the following: lard, butter, shortening, or vegetable oil

1 cup hot tap water

A rolling pin.

(If you have a tortilla press you can use that. If not then you can use a heavy book and wax paper.)

Cast Iron Griddle or other flat griddle pan.

Wednesday, May 13, 1pm:

Marissa Troeschel (Finalist, "Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition")

Making Garbage Cookies

You'll Need:

3 Cups of All-Purpose Flour

3 Eggs

2 Sticks of butter

Mild vegetable oil

1 Cup White Sugar

1 Cup brown Sugar

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Vanilla Extract (optional)

Any of your favorite nuts, potato chips, candy, dried fruit, spices or pantry items smashed into tiny bits

2 Mixing Bowls

A Spatula or whisk

Cookie or Baking sheet





