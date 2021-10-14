Prospect Theater Company Announces Fall Concert Events at Symphony Space

Prospect Theater Company has announced two special one-night-only concert performances of new musical theater work at NYC's Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th Street). On Tuesday, October 26 at 7:30pm the company presents REIGNITE, an evening of new songs from works-in-process by an exciting lineup of emerging and established writers. On Wednesday, November 17 at 7:30pm the company will present RULE OF THREE, a concert evening featuring hot-off-the-presses offerings generated in its annual Musical Theater Lab.

Tickets for both events start at $25 and are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling Symphony Space's box office, 212-864-5400.

Audience members must be fully vaccinated and masks are required. To access Symphony Space's full COVID Safety protocols, visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.

REIGNITE relaunches Prospect's IGNITE Series, a concert initiative featuring today's new voices shaping tomorrow's musical theater. The evening will premiere songs from shows that have been in development over the past two years, including a live performance of a song from Prospect's VISION Series Film Don't Stay Safe (2021 Drama League Award nomination for Outstanding Digital Theater).



Writers on the program include Broadway veterans and Fred Ebb Award, Jonathan Larson Award, and Kleban Prize recipients as well as emerging voices sharing work on YouTube and TikTok. The program features songs from: Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (Half the Sky), Tia DeShazor & Derrick Byars (The Pact), Cheryl L. Davis & Douglas J. Cohen (Don't Stay Safe), Mindi Dickstein & Carmel Dean (Maiden Voyage), David Gomez & John-Michael Lyles (Shoot for the Moon), Timothy Huang (Peter and the Wave), Joriah Kwamé (How To You), Christine Toy Johnson & Jason Ma (Broken Ground), Stacey Luftig & Phillip Palmer (Amelia and Me), Or Matias & Etai Benson (Once I Was), Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon (Express), Eric Price & Will Reynolds (The Violet Hour), Jesse J. Sanchez (Sueños), Katya Stanislavskaya (The Poorhouse Project), and Paulo K Tiról (Called).

Casting and additional information for the RULE OF THREE Musical Theater Lab concert will be announced at a later date.

FEATURED PROJECTS ON REIGNITE:

HALF THE SKY - Isabella Dawis (book / lyrics) & Titdtaya Sinutoke (music)

The story of an Asian American woman climbing Mount Everest. A contemporary American musical on a global scale, infused with the sounds of traditional Thai and Himalayan folk music.

Spring 2020, NYC: How can Franki keep both Taylor, her estranged girlfriend, and Eddie, her younger brother, safe? DON'T STAY SAFE engages with the ongoing struggle for racial equality and civil rights, examining the risks of protest... and the risks of staying safe.

THE PACT - Tia DeShazor (book / lyrics) & Derrick Byars (music)

When three estranged childhood best friends attempt to rekindle their friendship with a raucous weekend in NYC, they find that they don't fit together as tightly as they used to, and are forced to redefine sisterhood as individuals in a way that may divide them.

A musical inspired by the true story of the 1989-1990 Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race, in which the first ever all-female sailing team found the grit and determination needed to conquer the seas - and made history.

SHOOT FOR THE MOON - David Gomez & John-Michael Lyles (book / music / lyrics)

Shoot for the Moon takes place in Harlem 100 years ago, and explores a fictional and forbidden gay love affair between Mercy Wheatley, a Black prizefighter, and Federico García Lorca, a celebrated Spanish poet who is studying abroad at Columbia University.

PETER AND THE WAVE - Timothy Huang (book / music / lyrics)

A road trip story about Peter Saer, an American man who must travel to Japan to identify and claim the body of his dead husband, a visiting Japanese American. Absent any marriage equality protections, the body is mistakenly shipped north to the nearest living relative before Peter and his translator Tomoko Hosaka can claim it.

HOW TO YOU: THE MUSICAL GUIDE TO BLACK BOYHOOD - Joriah Kwamé (book / music / lyrics)

A musical fantasy that follows the journey of YOU, the unborn spirit of a black man, who appears in limbo to prepare to go to the world. With the help of a wise talking owl and six personified "chapters," YOU is enlightened to the realities of identity, race, and humanity.

A young girl named Xue Lan takes an unexpected journey to womanhood. Guided by the beloved spirits of departed family, the desires of her heart, and a goddess or two, she finds her purpose and true destiny.

AMELIA AND ME - Stacey Luftig (book / lyrics) & Phillip Palmer (music)

The untold story of Amelia Earhart and her best friend, Jackie Cochran-a scrappy young pilot who knows that Amelia is not ready for her doomed, round-the-world flight, and tries to stop her.

ONCE I WAS - by Or Matias (music / lyrics) & Etai Benson (book)

Set in the summer of 1968 in Haifa, Israel, Once I Was follows the unlikely friendship of restless teenager Arik and matchmaker Yankale Bride, amidst a vibrant new world of immigrants, lovers, hustlers... and survivors of whatever it was that happened "back there" in Europe during World War II.

An original immersive musical about building community, combating injustice, and finding a way through difficult times. The action takes place entirely on the New York City subway during several turbulent eras and follows transformative moments in the lives of three generations of a multi-racial American family.

THE VIOLET HOUR - Eric Price (book / lyrics) & Will Reynolds (music)

On April 1, 1919 John Pace Seavering, a young publisher, comes to possess a machine that inexplicably begins printing pages from books from the future. Once he decides he wants to change that future, the clock is ticking... Based on the play by Tony Award-winner Richard Greenberg.

SUEÑOS: OUR AMERICAN MUSICAL - Jesse J. Sanchez (book / music / lyrics)

A timely new Latinx musical that tells the untold story of a Mexican-American family as they confront challenges, make sacrifices, break cycles, and celebrate community in their pursuit of the American Dream. This multi-generational story follows the protagonist, Ali, as he comes of age and discovers his identity, potential, and queerness amidst a pious upbringing.

THE POORHOUSE PROJECT - Katya Stanislavskaya (book / music / lyrics)

Set in post-Civil War New York State, THE POORHOUSE PROJECT focuses on the conflict between the privileged charity reformer Josephine Lowell and a working class mother, Rebekah, and examines America's relationship with poverty and morality.

CALLED - Paulo K Tiról (book / music / lyrics)

The Philippines is the call center capital of the world, with over a million Filipino phone agents serving American customers - and pretending to be American! - every day. Called tells of the story of one such agent: an ambitious overachiever named Carmela, who is five days away from attaining her long-time dream of being transferred to the United States.