Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company Announces 2019 Emerging Playwrights Contest Honorees
Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company is honored to (finally) announce the winners of the 2019 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights Contest.
Producing Artistic Director, Joseph W. Rodriguez, stated: "It has taken so long, thanks to the amazing work that was submitted (over 300 submissions). Our only regret (other than tired, bleary, eyes) is that more plays couldn't be acknowledged. We are truly thrilled to give voice to these incredible artists."
1st Place: One Weekend in October, by Rich Rubin
2nd Place: The Blue Whale, by Laura Zlatos
3rd Place: Helt, Texas, by Alan Olejniczak
Rodriguez went on to say, "Furthermore, we were so impressed with two additional submissions that we created a 'Unique Voice' award to honor their work."
They are:
New Orleans 1929, by Ride Hamilton
Amias, by Thomas Penn Johnson
Over the next few days, more detailed descriptions will be shared.