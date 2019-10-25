Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company Announces 2019 Emerging Playwrights Contest Honorees

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company is honored to (finally) announce the winners of the 2019 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights Contest.

Producing Artistic Director, Joseph W. Rodriguez, stated: "It has taken so long, thanks to the amazing work that was submitted (over 300 submissions). Our only regret (other than tired, bleary, eyes) is that more plays couldn't be acknowledged. We are truly thrilled to give voice to these incredible artists."

1st Place: One Weekend in October, by Rich Rubin

2nd Place: The Blue Whale, by Laura Zlatos

3rd Place: Helt, Texas, by Alan Olejniczak

Rodriguez went on to say, "Furthermore, we were so impressed with two additional submissions that we created a 'Unique Voice' award to honor their work."

They are:

New Orleans 1929, by Ride Hamilton

Amias, by Thomas Penn Johnson

Over the next few days, more detailed descriptions will be shared.

