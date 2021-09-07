Playful Substance Members Join The Cast Of STILL BIRTH Co-Produced By The Chain Theatre

Members of Playful Substance, one of indie theatre's leading play developers, have joined STILL, BIRTH. - a play about pregnancy loss by Robyne Parrish and Coley Company. Co-Produced by The Chain Theatre as part of the CITY ARTISTS CORPS GRANT FROM NEW YORK FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS (NYFA) AND THE NEW YORK CITY DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS (DCLA).

STILL, BIRTH. - a play about pregnancy loss at The Chain at 312 West 36th Street, 4th floor, will have a limited engagement on September 17 @ 8:00 p.m.; September 18 @ 2:00 & 7:00 p.m.; September 19 @ 2:00 p.m.

Playful Substance ensemble members, Kim Berrios Lin, Laura Sisskin and Bree O'Connor join the cast of this deeply moving play. They are all founding members and Ms. O'Connor is artistic director of Playful Substance. Amanda Lacson, a member of PS' Writers' Group, is also part of the cast.

Still, Birth. is a play about pregnancy loss. A taboo subject for centuries, this play seeks to open the lines of communication between those who have been touched by pregnancy loss in any way. Stillbirth, miscarriage, and late term abortion account for 5.82 deaths per 1,000 live births in the U.S. The loss often leaves a trail of disappointment, guilt, shame, and grief that are commonly experienced in silence. Still, Birth. uses dance, monologues, scenes, and poetry to tell the truth of losing a pregnancy to bring healing and understanding to those affected.

Appearing with the Playful Substance members are Tara Troy, Coley Campany, Juan Perez, Yessinia Rivas, Nupur Charyalu and Czary Mada

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

And: https://www.facebook.com/events/891476008413177

Tickets are $15. All audience members must show proof of vaccination for all in-person attendance. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.