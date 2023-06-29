Players Theatre Short Play Festival – NYC 2023 Reveals Week 3 Winner 

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival will return this October with SPF Boo!, a collection of short plays embracing the spooky and macabre.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of Sisterho Photo 1 Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of Sisterhood
Players Theatre Short Play Festival – NYC 2023 - Names Week 2 Winner Photo 2 Players Theatre Short Play Festival – NYC 2023 - Names Week 2 Winner
Photos: First Look at New York Euripides Summer Festival's BACCHAE Photo 3 Photos: First Look at New York Euripides Summer Festival's BACCHAE
NEURODIVERGENT NEW PLAY SERIES Announces First Play Readings For Fall 2023 & Winter 2024 Photo 4 NEURODIVERGENT NEW PLAY SERIES Announces First Play Readings For Fall 2023 & Winter 2024

Players Theatre Short Play Festival – NYC 2023 Reveals Week 3 Winner 

West Village audiences gathered together last weekend for the third week of The Players Theatre Short Play Festival NYC 2023, where they were left ready to take on the city with a new perspective. For three weekends during June, SPF NYC debuted five to six original short plays. This was Be Bold! Productions' 12th annual New York City-themed festival, which drew native New Yorkers and transplants alike to watch with an appreciation for just what it means to live in New York.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Podunk", written by David Taylor Little and directed by Joseph Fusco.

This heartwarming and poignant play featured Tyson (Riley Fee) and Micah (Tanner Bolin), two men who are about to finish their first date when Tyson goes in for a kiss. Micah recoils, but not for the reasons Tyson initially thinks. Throughout the play, we discover that Micah is from a small "podunk" town and is not used to being able to be physically affectionate in public with other men. Micah is forced to take some time for introspection when Tyson tells him what life is like in New York.

"Podunk" was joined onstage by four other unique New York-themed plays.

"New York Yoga", written by Matt and Ariel Aliza Sanders and directed by Sean Prasso, featured a yoga guru (Rahul Gajasamharamoorthy) leading his hipster students, which included Matt Zhang and Nzingtha Smith, on a spiritual journey to help them learn the value of stress. Their learned mantras include "Go figguh", Geddoudahere!", and "Fuhgeddaboudit!".

Written by Jackson Bradshaw and directed by Anastasia Novak, "Unpacking" focused on Angela (Angelina Adam), a mother who is helping her adult child Sam (Noah Hinton) move into their first apartment. The two are confronted by all the unspoken conversations of their past, and Sam is able to help their mother understand their identity on a deeper level.

"Saving Funny Girl", written and directed by Charles Rix, follows couple Brett (Louis Gaudio) and Jake (Mattheus Brandao) as they try to make their way to a showing of "Funny Girl" on Broadway. Foiled by their transportation woes, they meet a mysterious stranger Ima Fabulous (Maria Agapi), who changes their plans and their lives.

"Romeo and Juliet Visit New York", written and directed by Risa Lewak, takes audiences on a time-traveling adventure when Romeo (Blake Williams) and Juliet (Elizabeth Wright-Williams) find themselves in New York City. Their opposing reactions to the city put their relationship in jeopardy as Romeo wants to return to Verona and Juliet wants to explore what it means to live in New York. Tyler Austin Williamson makes an appearance as a New York passerby.

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival will return this October with SPF Boo!, a collection of short plays embracing the spooky and macabre. Playwrights are encouraged to submit their 15-minute-or-less short plays at ShortPlayNYC.com by July 25, 2023.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
GREASE Parody VAPE THE MUSICAL Comes to New York Photo
GREASE Parody VAPE THE MUSICAL Comes to New York

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, brings their award-winning, and legally declared, musical parody of 'Grease' - entitled 'Vape the Musical' - to New York City. Performances will be at The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT Loft) on August 24, 26 and 27, 2023.

2
Alan Cumming Will Host and Perform at Fire Island Dance Festival Photo
Alan Cumming Will Host and Perform at Fire Island Dance Festival

Incomparable Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor and producer Alan Cumming will put his assorted talents to use as host of - and performer at - this year’s Fire Island Dance Festival when it returns July 14-16, 2023, to Fire Island Pines, NY. 

3
Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Comes to The Tank Photo
Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Comes to The Tank

The 19th annual Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US, in collaboration with The Tank NYC, a home for emerging artists - is back LIVE in NYC from July 6-9, 2023.

4
LYME DISEASE: The Musical Original Cast Recording Will Be Released in July Photo
LYME DISEASE: The Musical Original Cast Recording Will Be Released in July

Lyme Disease: The Musical (Original Cast Recording) will be released on music streaming platforms on July 28, 2023. Lyme Disease: The Musical (Original Cast Recording) is the musical companion to the original dark comedy Lyme Disease: The Musical, which premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles, CA in June 2022.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (7/01-7/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Gatsby
The Park Central Hotel (3/09-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footprints of an Angel
Vimeo (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Stitch in Time
Theater for the New City (6/22-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drunk Musicals
Green Fig Piano Bar (4/10-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Screen to Sketch Comedy Show
Caveat (7/10-7/10)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Match Girl
Chain Theatre (6/30-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Before The Drugs Kick In
Caveat (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chosen Memories: Contemporary Latin American Art from the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Gift and Beyond
The Museum of Modern Art (4/30-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You