Photos: Inside Rehearsals For World Premiere Of Cate Wiley's SHELTERED With The Cell Theatre

Broadway World has your an exclusive first look inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of Sheltered, a new play by Cate Wiley (Two Truths and a Lie with Theater for a New City/Dream Up Festival) inspired by stories from women experiencing homelessness, directed by Liz Peterson and presented by Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre (338 W. 23rd St. New York, NY 10011), January 19-February 9. See photos here!

Sheltered intertwines poetry and ancient Greek theatrical traditions to offer a haunting kaleidoscope centered on the realities of women experiencing homelessness. The play is grounded in the story of Martha, a volunteer at a homeless shelter, who must face her own anxieties about home and family, as she tries to reconnect with her missing mother, Helen. Weaving a tapestry of firsthand accounts as well as characters based on myth, this new play explores familial bonds, societal neglect, and the universal need for security.

The cast includes Almeria Campbell (Nightclub Cantata at the cell), Madeleine Chapman, Kassandra Cruz, Joyah Dominique (House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theatre Company), Kim Yancey-Moore (On Strivers Row at Metropolitan Playhouse), Jess Salgueiro (“Frasier”, “The Boys”), Monica Steuer (La Paloma Prisoner with Signature Theatre), and Claudia Thiedmann (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. at Theaterlab). The creative team features Set Design by Josh Barilla (Pipeline at Atlas Theater), Costume Design by Jasmine Lewis (The Hypochondriac at The African Grove Theater), and Sound Design by Alana DeVito (Culver and Apathy at Montréal Fringe Festival).



The company of Sheltered

Claudia Thiedmann and Jess Salgueiro

Kassandra Cruz and Claudia Thiedmann

Monica Steuer and Kassandra Cruz

Lydia Funke and Liz Peterson

Jess Salgueiro

Liz Peterson, Cate Wiley, Kassandra Cruz, Claudia Thiedmann, Joyah Dominique, Madelyn Chapman, Monica Steur, Jess Salgueiro, Almeria Campbell, Kim Yancey

Photo credit: Andrew Brisdale Photography

