Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC

Performances will take place on December 13th and 14th, 2024.

By: Dec. 05, 2024
Get a behind the scenes production photos of TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE, a groundbreaking approximately 90-minute interactive production, premiering at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024 in collaboration with NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program.

Created and produced by Becca Fox of Gentleman Brawlers, a NYC-based performance collective specializing in Afrofunk and indie dance music, this immersive experience will transform what a concert can be, look like, and feel in a multi-sensory, playful space.

Come curious and ready to tap into that inner child. Think: Fuerza Bruta energy + Meow Wolf visuals + American Utopia concert = TRUTH & MAGIC.

Photo credit: Samori Etienne

Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC Image
Roxy Young, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, Quincie Hydock, and Lena Wolfe

Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC Image
Roxy Young, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, and Quincie Hydock

Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC Image
Roxy Young, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, and Quincie Hydock

Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC Image
Mia Isabella Aguirre and Becca Fox

Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC Image
Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Roxy Young, Lena Wolfe, and Quincie Hydock

Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC Image
Roxy Young, Rebecca Magazine, and Mattie Walker

Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC Image
Lena Wolfe, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Becca Fox, Isabel Umali, Quincie Hydock, and Roxy Young




