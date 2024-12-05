Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a behind the scenes production photos of TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE, a groundbreaking approximately 90-minute interactive production, premiering at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024 in collaboration with NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program.

Created and produced by Becca Fox of Gentleman Brawlers, a NYC-based performance collective specializing in Afrofunk and indie dance music, this immersive experience will transform what a concert can be, look like, and feel in a multi-sensory, playful space.

Come curious and ready to tap into that inner child. Think: Fuerza Bruta energy + Meow Wolf visuals + American Utopia concert = TRUTH & MAGIC.

