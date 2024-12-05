Photos: Gentleman Brawlers' TRUTH & MAGIC at Culture Lab LIC

Performances will take place on December 13th and 14th, 2024.
Get a behind the scenes production photos of TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE, a groundbreaking approximately 90-minute interactive production, premiering at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024 in collaboration with NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program.
Created and produced by Becca Fox of Gentleman Brawlers, a NYC-based performance collective specializing in Afrofunk and indie dance music, this immersive experience will transform what a concert can be, look like, and feel in a multi-sensory, playful space.
Come curious and ready to tap into that inner child. Think: Fuerza Bruta energy + Meow Wolf visuals + American Utopia concert = TRUTH & MAGIC.
Photo credit: Samori Etienne
Roxy Young, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, Quincie Hydock, and Lena Wolfe
Roxy Young, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, and Quincie Hydock
Roxy Young, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, and Quincie Hydock
Mia Isabella Aguirre and Becca Fox
Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Roxy Young, Lena Wolfe, and Quincie Hydock
Roxy Young, Rebecca Magazine, and Mattie Walker
Lena Wolfe, Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Becca Fox, Isabel Umali, Quincie Hydock, and Roxy Young
