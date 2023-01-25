Photos: First Look at Sara Santucci as Dorkus in BLOOD COUNTESS By spit&vigor

spit&vigor returns to The Players Theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Kelleen Conway Blanchard's BLOOD COUNTESS, the riotous semi-true story of Countess Elizabeth Bathory, who bathed in the blood of her victims throughout her reign of terror in the early 1600s (allegedly).

A brilliant woman from a noble family, she is believed to have murdered anywhere from 60-600 young women. This play is a fictionalized account of her life. We know she was tried and convicted of her gruesome crimes. The rest we must suppose.