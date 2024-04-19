Photos: First Look At DALI'S DREAM At The Gene Franekel Theatre

Lisa Monde’s play Dali’s Dream is running through April 27 at The Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo, in a production co-directed by Thomas R. Gordon and Lisa Monde. See photos from the production below.

They previously worked together on Dracula: Finding of a Shadow which won the Broadway World Awards 2023 in the Best New Play category. Produced by MONLI International Company LLC and The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company.

Dali’s Dream was previously produced in 2016 at the 4th Street Theatre in NYC where this unique play-phantasmagoria was the winner of the 3rd Annual Radioactive Festival. A festival that celebrates female playwrights.

Salvador Dali worshiped the famous psychoanalyst – Doctor Sigmund Freud, ardently wished to meet him and discuss his own complexes as well as paranoia. One such meeting had occurred, but the exhausting imaginary conversations with Doctor Freud continued.

Once, in a dream, Dali visits a sanitarium, where he becomes witness to the sessions of psychoanalysis held by Doctor Freud and, eventually, the painter finds himself on the doctor’s couch! So, who is he – a genius or a paranoiac? The surrealistic fog which envelops the figure of Dali starts to dissipate…

The cast features Dyllan Vallier as Salvador Dali, John Higgins as Sigmund Freud, Lisa Monde as Adolf/Adolfina Assange, Mac Stevenson as Pierre/Eva, Euterpe, Seth Andrew Miller as Frank, Ryan Wasserman as Stein, Sondrine Bontemps as Yin, Habin Kwak as Yang, and Leslie Renee as Coco Chanel.

Featuring original music by Lisa Monde (musical arrangements by Juan Carlos Rivera, and Eugene Drayer). The creative team includes: scenic design by Steven Kendall, costume design by Michael Gutierrez, lighting design by Thomas R Gordon, make-up design by Margie Bresciani, original poster design by Alexey Loginov.

Dali’s Dream runs until April 27. With performances running Thursday’s – Saturday’s at 8pm, and Sunday’s at 3pm. Running time: 2 hours (includes intermission). Tickets are $25 (students/seniors), $35 (general admission) and are available at www.our.show/dalisdream. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette.

Leslie Renee, Seth Andrew Miller, Ryan Wasserman, John Higgins, Dyllan Vallier, Lisa Monde, Mac Stevenson, Sondrine Lee Bontemps, Habin Kwak



John Higgins, Dyllan Vallier



Dyllan Vallier



Dyllan Vallier, Lisa Monde



Dyllan Vallier, Leslie Renee



Mac Stevenson, Lisa Monde



Lisa Monde



Dyllan Vallier, John Higgins