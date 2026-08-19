 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run

The current cast features Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Nicol Costa, Johnny Diaz, and more.

By:

For over a decade, a Sketch of New York is one of New York City's most successful Off-Off-Broadway pieces of theatre. See photos of the current cast on stage!

Led by Jo DiNozzi and Darien DeMaria, the production has had a home at the Producer's Club for 11 years now. Actors still line up for auditions and the results only keep getting better and more hilarious.

The current cast features Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Nicol Costa, Johnny Diaz, Avery Fishbach, Aga Gradziel, Jess M Karcz, Monica Metea, Ashton Nguyen, Reed Robbins, Elena Salzberg, Innokenty Sviridov, Sanah Tahiliani, Cat Tebo, Allison Ye.

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Ashton Nguyen, Monica Metea, Johnny Diaz, Cat Tebo, Aga Gradziel, Reed Robbins, Jess M Karcz, Sanah Tahiliani, Innokenty Sviridov, Carter Amaden

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Reed Robbins, Aga Gradziel, Sanah Tahiliani

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Reed Robbins, Aga Gradziel, Sanah Tahiliani

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Nicol Costa, Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Allison Ye, Ashton Nguyen, Monica Metea, Cat Tebo, Aga Gradziel, Johnny Diaz, Jess M Karcz, Nicol Costa, Reed Robbins, Sanah Tahilian

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


Aga Gradziel

Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run Image


A Sketch of New York

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Producers' Club
Recent Articles
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA to Open at Producers' Club
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA to Open at Producers' Club
8/6/2026
Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Murder on the Orient Express in Off-Off-Broadway Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
BROOKLN'S BRIDGE - A New Musical - SHE Built the Bridge! in Off-Off-Broadway BROOKLN'S BRIDGE - A New Musical - SHE Built the Bridge!
The Space at Irondale (8/07-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Broadway Takes On The 80s in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Lilith in Off-Off-Broadway Lilith
The Tank (8/07-8/22) PHOTOS
Oh, Kentucky! in Off-Off-Broadway Oh, Kentucky!
Center at West Park (8/22-8/22) PHOTOS
Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy in Off-Off-Broadway Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy
Factory Series at Chain Theatre (9/09-9/13)
Rock Never Dies in Off-Off-Broadway Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in Off-Off-Broadway Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
Theater for the New City (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets