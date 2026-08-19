Photos: A SKETCH OF NEW YORK to Continue Long-Running Off-Off-Broadway Run
The current cast features Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Nicol Costa, Johnny Diaz, and more.
For over a decade, a Sketch of New York is one of New York City's most successful Off-Off-Broadway pieces of theatre. See photos of the current cast on stage!
Led by Jo DiNozzi and Darien DeMaria, the production has had a home at the Producer's Club for 11 years now. Actors still line up for auditions and the results only keep getting better and more hilarious.
The current cast features Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Nicol Costa, Johnny Diaz, Avery Fishbach, Aga Gradziel, Jess M Karcz, Monica Metea, Ashton Nguyen, Reed Robbins, Elena Salzberg, Innokenty Sviridov, Sanah Tahiliani, Cat Tebo, Allison Ye.
Ashton Nguyen, Monica Metea, Johnny Diaz, Cat Tebo, Aga Gradziel, Reed Robbins, Jess M Karcz, Sanah Tahiliani, Innokenty Sviridov, Carter Amaden
Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Reed Robbins, Aga Gradziel, Sanah Tahiliani
Carter Amaden, Nikola Carouso, Reed Robbins, Aga Gradziel, Sanah Tahiliani
Nicol Costa, Aga Gradziel
Allison Ye, Ashton Nguyen, Monica Metea, Cat Tebo, Aga Gradziel, Johnny Diaz, Jess M Karcz, Nicol Costa, Reed Robbins, Sanah Tahilian
Aga Gradziel
Aga Gradziel
Aga Gradziel
Aga Gradziel
Aga Gradziel
Aga Gradziel
Aga Gradziel
Aga Gradziel
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