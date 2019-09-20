Photo Flash: STAY MAD, MAKE ART A Benefit Concert For Immigrant Families Together

On Monday, September 18, The Three Angry Ladies (Shayna O'Neill, Emily Louise Perkins, and Emma Clarkson), presented Stay Mad, Make Art: A Benefit Concert for Immigrant Families Together at The Center at West Park (165 West 86th Street at Amsterdam Avenue., New York, NY 10024). Almost $8000 was raised for Immigrant Families Together, a network of Americans committed to rapid response unification of families separated by the 'zero tolerance' policy.

Stay Mad, Make Art was hosted by Jiggly Caliente, (RuPaul's Drag Race, Season Four; Veronica on Pose with FX) and featured downtown luminary Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}; The Infinite Love Party) with performances by Madame Vivien V (Resident Drag Queen at House of Yes), Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi (2016 Helen Hayes Nominee), Chris Gabo & The Brainius, Abbey Immer, Ciana Miceli, and Kelly Marie Schaaf, Kennedy Kanagawa (Dinner with Georgette at NYTW; The Good Swimmer at BAM), Nadia Quinn (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story; The Robber Bridegroom at Roundabout Theatre Company; Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson on Broadway), Vira Slywotzky (Vira & Friends; Mirror Visions Ensemble) with Clint Edwards (Requiem Prayers for soprano, piano, and cello at Carnegie Hall; My Beloved: a Ted Bundy Musical), and Rachel McKinney (With Love, U.S Podcast; co-founder of RoaN Productions) with Sound Design by Asa Wember (Selkie with Dutch Kills; Seagull Machine with the Assembly).





