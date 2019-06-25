Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists

Jun. 25, 2019  

Meet the artists participating in the 2019 Obie Award-winning Ice Factory Festival, which features seven new works over seven weeks, June 26 - August 10, at New Ohio Theatre, located at 154 Christopher Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets in New York City.

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students. Purchase at NewOhioTheatre.org or by calling 212-352-3101.

Artistic Director Robert Lyons points out: "This summer our festival is completely directed by women, which was not something we set out to do, but I think it speaks to the zeitgeist of the moment and the tremendous cultural and creative energy it has unleashed.

Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
Helen Banner, Grace Oberhofer

Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
McFeely Sam Goodman, LUCY KAMINSKY, Sarah Hughes

Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
Beto O?Byrne, Meropi Peponides

Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
Samantha Sheppard, Jenny Reed, Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
Raquel Loving, Carsen Joenk, Molly Bicks

Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
Gethsemane Herron-Coward, Katherine Wilkinson

Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
Maya Macdonald, Jaclyn Biskup



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playful Substance Announces WOMAN'S WORK A Solo Festival
  • Photo Flash: 13 FRUITCAKES At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Co.
  • The Flea Theater Announces New Resident Directors
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS
  • Normal Ave Announces 2019-20 Season With Two World Premieres, A Rare Revival, And The Return Of Free New Works Festival
  • Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Company Of Fools Present William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup