Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists
Meet the artists participating in the 2019 Obie Award-winning Ice Factory Festival, which features seven new works over seven weeks, June 26 - August 10, at New Ohio Theatre, located at 154 Christopher Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets in New York City.
Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students. Purchase at NewOhioTheatre.org or by calling 212-352-3101.
Artistic Director Robert Lyons points out: "This summer our festival is completely directed by women, which was not something we set out to do, but I think it speaks to the zeitgeist of the moment and the tremendous cultural and creative energy it has unleashed.
Helen Banner, Grace Oberhofer
McFeely Sam Goodman, LUCY KAMINSKY, Sarah Hughes
Beto O?Byrne, Meropi Peponides
Samantha Sheppard, Jenny Reed, Charly Evon Simpson
Raquel Loving, Carsen Joenk, Molly Bicks
Gethsemane Herron-Coward, Katherine Wilkinson
Maya Macdonald, Jaclyn Biskup