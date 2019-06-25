Photo Flash: Meet The 2019 Ice Factory Festival Artists

Meet the artists participating in the 2019 Obie Award-winning Ice Factory Festival, which features seven new works over seven weeks, June 26 - August 10, at New Ohio Theatre, located at 154 Christopher Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets in New York City.

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students. Purchase at NewOhioTheatre.org or by calling 212-352-3101.

Artistic Director Robert Lyons points out: "This summer our festival is completely directed by women, which was not something we set out to do, but I think it speaks to the zeitgeist of the moment and the tremendous cultural and creative energy it has unleashed.





