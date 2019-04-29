Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE

The World Premiere of Penny Jackson's The Battles of Richmond Hill, directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan, began performances at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, enter on Dominick Street, one block south of Spring Street) on Friday, April 26 at 8:30pm.

The production, which will run through May 11, is being presented by 91 Central Productions in association with Anemone Productions and stars Jordan Ahnquist, Mac Brydon, Nora Chester, Kevin Gilmartin, lindsay Ryan, and Alan Safier with Set Design by David Goldstein, Costume Design by Debbi Hobson, Lighting Design by Kia Rogers, and Sound Design by Jacob Subotnick.

Tickets ($35 VIP; $25 General; $15 students & seniors) are available for purchase in advance at https://here.org/shows/the-battles-of-richmond-hill/ or by calling 212-352-3101.

Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt Photography



Mac Brydon and Nora Chester



Nora Chester and Alan Safier



lindsay Ryan, Alan Safier, and Jordan Ahnquist



Nora Chester and Alan Safier



Nora Chester and Kevin Gilmartin



lindsay Ryan and Nora Chester



Nora Chester





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You