Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE

Apr. 29, 2019  

The World Premiere of Penny Jackson's The Battles of Richmond Hill, directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan, began performances at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, enter on Dominick Street, one block south of Spring Street) on Friday, April 26 at 8:30pm.

The production, which will run through May 11, is being presented by 91 Central Productions in association with Anemone Productions and stars Jordan Ahnquist, Mac Brydon, Nora Chester, Kevin Gilmartin, lindsay Ryan, and Alan Safier with Set Design by David Goldstein, Costume Design by Debbi Hobson, Lighting Design by Kia Rogers, and Sound Design by Jacob Subotnick.

Tickets ($35 VIP; $25 General; $15 students & seniors) are available for purchase in advance at https://here.org/shows/the-battles-of-richmond-hill/ or by calling 212-352-3101.

Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt Photography

high res photos

Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE
Mac Brydon and Nora Chester

Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE
Nora Chester and Alan Safier

Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE
lindsay Ryan, Alan Safier, and Jordan Ahnquist

Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE
Nora Chester and Alan Safier

Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE
Nora Chester and Kevin Gilmartin

Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE
lindsay Ryan and Nora Chester

Photo Flash: Inside the World Premiere Of Penny Jackson's The Battles Of Richmond Hill At HERE
Nora Chester

 



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Schimmel Center At Pace University Presents DAKHABRAKHA
  • Ruffian Productions Announces Development Team For SUCCUBUS
  • Cast Announced For Rare Miller Play THE ARCHBISHOP'S CEILING
  • Bearded Ladies Cabaret Presents CONTRADICT THIS! A BIRTHDAY FUNERAL FOR HEROES
  • Shady Ladies Tours Presents DRESSED TO KILL
  • Photo Flash: Hunger Theatre Revives Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup