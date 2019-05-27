Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK

AUNT JACK follows the madcap family of Norman Sable-Church. After breaking up with his long-time boyfriend, Norman moves clear across the country, leaving his two dads in a tizzy. Months later, he comes home to clear the air and introduce his parents to his unexpected new partner.

After two regional productions in Florida and Vermont, S.P. Monahan's queer new comedy, AUNT JACK, will have its New York premiere at Theater for the New City in a limited engagement that runs from June 7-28.

The New York premiere of AUNT JACK will feature MAC Award-winner Charles Baran in the title role and will also star Shauna Bloom ("The Mentalist"), Jack Bowman(TYRANTS), Andrew Dawson (HIGH NOON), Matthew Menendez (PAGEANT TALES & BEAUTY FAILS), S.P. Monahan (NIBBLER), and Morgan Sullivan (THE SISTERS).

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





