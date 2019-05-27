Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK

May. 27, 2019  

AUNT JACK follows the madcap family of Norman Sable-Church. After breaking up with his long-time boyfriend, Norman moves clear across the country, leaving his two dads in a tizzy. Months later, he comes home to clear the air and introduce his parents to his unexpected new partner.

After two regional productions in Florida and Vermont, S.P. Monahan's queer new comedy, AUNT JACK, will have its New York premiere at Theater for the New City in a limited engagement that runs from June 7-28.

The New York premiere of AUNT JACK will feature MAC Award-winner Charles Baran in the title role and will also star Shauna Bloom ("The Mentalist"), Jack Bowman(TYRANTS), Andrew Dawson (HIGH NOON), Matthew Menendez (PAGEANT TALES & BEAUTY FAILS), S.P. Monahan (NIBBLER), and Morgan Sullivan (THE SISTERS).

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
L to R: Morgan Sullivan, Jack Bowman, Shauna Bloom, and Charles Baran

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
Shauna Bloom and Charles Baran

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
Andrew Dawson

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
S.P. Monahan

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
Matthew Menendez and Jack Bowman

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
Director John Lampe

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
Back row from L to R: Jack Bowman, Andrew Dawson, Shauna Bloom, Charles Baran, and Matthew Menendez Front row: Morgan Sullivan and S.P. Monahan

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
L to R: Matthew Menendez, Morgan Sullivan, Jack Bowman

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
Jack Bowman

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
Jack Bowman and Charles Baran



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK
  • HoneyVic Productions Presents ACCELERATING CHANGE
  • Photo Flash: First Look At BREAKING THE SHAKESPEARE CODE
  • Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre Features Seven New Shows
  • Announcing the Fall Season of One of NYC's Top 5 Immersive Theatres
  • Spotlight KIDZ CABARET To Be Held Saturday

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup