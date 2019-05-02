Photo Flash: First Look at One-Eighth Theater's NUMBNESS: CHAPTER 2 At New Ohio Theatre

One-Eighth Theater's world premiere of NUMBNESS: CHAPTER 2, directed and choreographed by Daniel Irizarry, is part of The Archive Residency, a vital incubator for New York City's most electrifying independent theater companies.

NUMBNESS: CHAPTER 2 runs through May 18 at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City. Tickets are $25. Purchase at http://NewOhioTheatre.org or by calling 212-352-3101. Ages 18+. The running time is approximately 75 minutes. Schedule varies - for exact days and times visit http://NewOhioTheatre.org.

Black Water by Sylvia Bofill with Yovo by Robert Lyons

Deadpan dada meets Pina Bausch in this physically rigorous, movement-driven, self-imploding melodrama. After a natural catastrophe blocks out the sun, Fred & Ginger spin, carry, and claw their way through the isolation of a forgotten government lab (or is it a 50's suburban kitchen?) while Yovo catalogs humanity in search of the post-post-post. This is sexy, visceral, bonkers buffoonery reimagined as The New Absurd. Anticipate your participation. For adventurous audiences only. Splash sheets provided.

The cast includes Laura Butler Rivera, Michael Leonard, Daniel Irizarry and Gulin Langbroek.

The production team includes Jungah Han (Set Design), Erik Petersen (Lighting Design), Elia Chuaqui (Sound Design), Meghan E. Healey (Costume Design), Chris Cancel Pomales (Props Design), Jan Lech (Composer) and Laura Butler Rivera (Assistant Director).

Photo Credit: Matthew Dunivan





