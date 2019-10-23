Photo Flash: First Look At THE HAPPY GARDEN OF LIFE A New Play Inspired By Kurt Vonnegut's 2BR02B

The Happy Garden of Life-a new play about population control, inspired by Kurt Vonnegut's short story, 2 B R 0 2 B-had a sold-out opening night at the New Ohio Theatre on October 18 and closes on Sunday, October 27, after ten performances.

The play, written by Anna Jastrzembski and directed by Jenna Hoffmann, is set in a near-future, highly regulated utopia, and follows the lives of various citizens caught up in a system of government-encouraged suicide. Through multiple storylines that converge in a hospital waiting room where a woman is about to give birth to triplets, The Happy Garden of Life considers how one person's worth can be qualified over another's.

The production features Briana Archer, Elizabeth Chappel, Nicolette Ellis, Heather Holmes, Lizzy Jarrett, Thomas Morris, Erin Noll, Uma Paranjpe, Joe Rivera, and Brian Sanchez.

The creative team along with playwright Anna Jastrzembski and director Jenna Hoffmann, is made up of Emily Erickson, Composer/Music Director; Matthew Imhoff, Scenic Designer; Christina Tang, Lighting Designer; Jacob K. Robinson, Sound Designer; Halla Tryggvadottir, Producer; Yannik Encarnação, Assistant Director; Cara Cincione, Production Stage Manager; Cara Kienitz, Substitute Stage Manager.

Limited number of tickets are available at NewOhioTheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You