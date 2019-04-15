Photo Flash: First Look At Penny Jackson's THE BATTLES OF RICHMOND HILLS

91 Central Productions in association with Anemone Productions will present the World Premiere of The Battles of Richmond Hill a new comedy by Penny Jackson (I Know What Boys Want at the Lion Theatre; A Different Place in the 2017 FRIGID Festival), directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan (Kentucky Cantata at HERE; In the Summer Pavilion at 59E59) at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, enter on Dominick Street, one block south of Spring Street), April 26-May 11.

Tickets ($35 VIP; $25 General; $15 students & seniors) are available for purchase in advance at www.here.org or by calling 212-352-! 3101. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.

Sheila O'Connor is in trouble. She has been drinking too much lately at her favorite pub, The Dublin Rose, and has become a danger to herself. When her worried grandson arrives, determined to re-locate her from her beloved Richmond Hill, Queens to an assisted living community in New Jersey, the battle lines are drawn. Over the course of one tumultuous vodka-fueled evening filled with Irish magic and long-buried secrets, Sheila will learn to overcome her fears and finally find the courage to face the next chapter.

The cast will feature Jordan Ahnquist (Shear Madness at New World Stages; Anything's Dream at The Flea), Mac Brydon (Pimm's Mission at 59E59; Order at Theater Row), Nora Chester (Happy Birthday with The! Actors Company Theatre; Pagans at Abingdon Theatre), Kevin Gilmartin (Live From the Surface of the Moon with Stable Cable; Camino Real at The Connelly Theater), lindsay Ryan (The Great Society at Dallas Theater Center; Richard III with Colorado Shakespeare Festival), and Alan Safier (Humbug! The Musical; Say Goodnight Gracie). The creative team will include Set Design by David Goldstein (Emojiland at NYMF 18; Church and State at New World Stages), Costume Design by Debbi Hobson (2015 NYIT Award for Unmentionables; Luft Gangsta with Nylon Fusion), Lighting Design by Kia Rogers (Operating Systems at Abrons Arts Center; Nora Goes 2 Space, Motherfuck*r at 3LD), and Sound Design by Jacob Subotnick (The Baby Monitor at 14th Street Y; The American Play with The Dirty Blondes).

Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt Photography





