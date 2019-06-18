Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions

Applause New York presented four outstanding musicals during the Spring 2019 season. The actors (grades 9th-12th) gave outstanding and captivating performances to audiences at the Rose Nagelberg Theater.

All four productions were produced by Audrey Kaplan, Founder of Applause New York.

Many of the Applause creative team members are Broadway performers in their own right. Xanadu was directed by Joey Dippel with music direction by Marissa Davis and choreography by Tony Guerrero. The Wedding Singer was directed by Anthony Fazio with music direction by John Fischer and choreography by Laura Irion. Side Show was directed by Hillary Smith with music direction by Andrew Hertz and choreography by Sari Breuer. Bring It On was directed by Melvin Brandon Logan with music direction by Patrick Thompson and choreography by Sarah Crane.

For more information about Applause New York including their Summer 2019 camp, upcoming Fall 2019 semester, and future musical productions, please call 212-717-0703, email at info@applauseny.com, or visit their website at www.ApplauseNY.com.



