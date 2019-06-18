Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions

Jun. 18, 2019  

Applause New York presented four outstanding musicals during the Spring 2019 season. The actors (grades 9th-12th) gave outstanding and captivating performances to audiences at the Rose Nagelberg Theater.

All four productions were produced by Audrey Kaplan, Founder of Applause New York.

Many of the Applause creative team members are Broadway performers in their own right. Xanadu was directed by Joey Dippel with music direction by Marissa Davis and choreography by Tony Guerrero. The Wedding Singer was directed by Anthony Fazio with music direction by John Fischer and choreography by Laura Irion. Side Show was directed by Hillary Smith with music direction by Andrew Hertz and choreography by Sari Breuer. Bring It On was directed by Melvin Brandon Logan with music direction by Patrick Thompson and choreography by Sarah Crane.

For more information about Applause New York including their Summer 2019 camp, upcoming Fall 2019 semester, and future musical productions, please call 212-717-0703, email at info@applauseny.com, or visit their website at www.ApplauseNY.com.

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Bring It On

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Bring It On

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Bring It On

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - The Wedding Singer

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Xanadu

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Xanadu

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Side Show

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - The Wedding Singer

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - The Wedding Singer

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Side Show

Photo Flash: Applause New York Features Four Musical Productions
Applause New York Company Members present - Side Show



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playful Substance Announces WOMAN'S WORK A Solo Festival
  • Photo Flash: 13 FRUITCAKES At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Co.
  • The Flea Theater Announces New Resident Directors
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS
  • Normal Ave Announces 2019-20 Season With Two World Premieres, A Rare Revival, And The Return Of Free New Works Festival
  • Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Company Of Fools Present William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup