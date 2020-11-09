Photo Coverage: MALTY & SHIRE'S 'CLOSER THAN EVER' Socially Distanced Using Innovative Technology at MNM Theatre Company

Closer Than Ever, the award winning show by lyricist Richard Malty, Jr. and composer David Shire, has been creatively filmed for streaming by a group of theatre professionals at the MNM Theatre Company. Producing Artistic Director and CEO Marcie Gorman and Director Jonathan Van Dyke have come up with an innovative way to provide audiences with theatre during these difficult times.

The company's first production by award winning Maltby and Shire will debut on November 27th and be available for On Demand streaming through December 31st.

I was present at one of the days of filming and saw how the integrated projections were used to navigate the challenges that live theatre currently has to contend with due to Covid. While this unique form was designed by MNM for live performance the company had decided to film it for streaming at this time. Live performances are planned for the future.

The staging is done with the actors at least 6 feet between them. The integrated projection allows for their projected images to appear close. The actors were green screened and then edited together. All the singing was live during the filming and sometimes in coordination with the actors projected images. The screens were designed as moving doors. One side they appear as part of the set and then they spin to become a projection screen. The doors were moved by a crew in masks and gloves.

As director Jonathan Van Dyke noted, "Closer Than Ever just spoke to these times. To me this was the perfect choice for many reasons. The title alone speaks to our times."

Streaming information is available at https://www.mnmtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Filming Closer Than Ever



Jonathan Van Dyke, Director



Shelly Keelor



Shelly Keelor & Elijah Word



Closer Than Ever



Shelly Keelor, Elijah Word, Cliff Burgess, cameraman



Closer Than Ever



Elijah Word



Closer Than Ever



Closer Than Ever



Shelly Keelor



Eda Sorokoff & Jonathan Van Dyke



MNM Theatre Company



Closer Than Ever