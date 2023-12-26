Personal Pizza Party To Present Developmental Reading Of SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo At The Tank

The reading will take place on Friday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at The Tank.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 1 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February Photo 2 Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February
FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH to Premiere at Theater for the New City in Janu Photo 3 FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH to Premiere at Theater for the New City in January
Queer New York International Arts Festival Returns at NYU Skirball in February Photo 4 Queer New York International Arts Festival Returns at NYU Skirball in February

Personal Pizza Party To Present Developmental Reading Of SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo At The Tank

Personal Pizza Party To Present Developmental Reading Of SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo At The Tank

Personal Pizza Party, a production company dedicated to fostering community amongst emerging creatives, will present a developmental staged reading of Lee Melillo's new play SLOW BURN, directed by Alexandra Haddad. The reading will take place on Friday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, 98-seat theater) in Manhattan. This project will be the first in Personal Pizza Party's 2024 season.

A young woman in her freshman year of college has an atypical side hustle: secretly writing commissioned fanfics online about world-famous YA series, The Court of Copperfield. The Writer pens magical adventures and pulse-quickening romances with the series' dreamy male leads, who operate as her personal Greek chorus on her journey from adolescence to adulthood. But no amount of writing can prepare her for when she falls for a real 18-year-old guy - one who won't follow the storylines she's created in her mind. Meanwhile, her Roommate explores his gender identity through reading fanfics, and finds a writer on tumblr who really reminds him of someone - if only he could put his finger on who it is. SLOW BURN is a Gen-Z dramedy about internet subculture and fandom life - an ode to the chronically online teenager and the fictional men who help them survive adolescence.

Tickets begin at $15, and can be purchased NOW on Click Here. Auditions will open to interested performers on January 1, 2024, through Personal Pizza Party's social media.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February Photo
Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February

Screwdriver Studio presents 'Macbeth' at The Players Theatre, starting February 2nd, 2024. Don't miss this iconic Wild West rendition.

2
Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup of Women-Led Classic Theatre For Next Year Photo
Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup of Women-Led Classic Theatre For Next Year

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre has announced the company's 2024 season, providing 8 monthly opportunities to celebrate great female and non-binary playwrights. This year's programming includes partnerships with august New York and regional theater companies as well as a live podcast event. Learn more about the lineup here!

3
TOSOS Announces 50th Anniversary Season PRIDE HOUSE Premiering January 18 Photo
TOSOS Announces 50th Anniversary Season PRIDE HOUSE Premiering January 18

New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS (Artistic Director Mark Finley) has announced the launch of their 50th Anniversary Season, including two full productions, an expansive reading series, annual gala, and several impactful events activated to celebrate the community.

4
FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH to Premiere at Theater for the New City in Janu Photo
FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH to Premiere at Theater for the New City in January

'FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH' premieres at Theater for the New City. A captivating exploration of love, faith, and the afterlife, this inter-dimensional play poses the question, 'Can the dead forgive?' Don't miss this innovative theatrical experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in FebruaryWild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February
Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup of Women-Led Classic Theatre For Next YearHedgepig Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup of Women-Led Classic Theatre For Next Year
TOSOS Announces 50th Anniversary Season PRIDE HOUSE Premiering January 18TOSOS Announces 50th Anniversary Season PRIDE HOUSE Premiering January 18
FALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH to Premiere at Theater for the New City in JanuaryFALLING SIDEWAYS OFF THE EDGE OF THE EARTH to Premiere at Theater for the New City in January

Videos

Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Video
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
Eros and Co. in Off-Off-Broadway Eros and Co.
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (3/19-3/19)
2-Week Company Experience in Off-Off-Broadway 2-Week Company Experience
Chevalier Ballet NYC (2/05-2/17)
Russian Pianist Katya Grineva Presents A Classical Holiday Concert in Off-Off-Broadway Russian Pianist Katya Grineva Presents A Classical Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall (12/27-12/27)
RaaaatScraps: The Best Improv Show in the World in Off-Off-Broadway RaaaatScraps: The Best Improv Show in the World
Caveat (1/22-12/27)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents New Ground: Jacob Samuel and Contemporary Etching in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents New Ground: Jacob Samuel and Contemporary Etching
The Museum of Modern Art (10/29-3/16)
WATERWORKS New Works Festival in Off-Off-Broadway WATERWORKS New Works Festival
Live Arts (5/17-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You