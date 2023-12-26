Personal Pizza Party To Present Developmental Reading Of SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo At The Tank

Personal Pizza Party, a production company dedicated to fostering community amongst emerging creatives, will present a developmental staged reading of Lee Melillo's new play SLOW BURN, directed by Alexandra Haddad. The reading will take place on Friday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, 98-seat theater) in Manhattan. This project will be the first in Personal Pizza Party's 2024 season.

A young woman in her freshman year of college has an atypical side hustle: secretly writing commissioned fanfics online about world-famous YA series, The Court of Copperfield. The Writer pens magical adventures and pulse-quickening romances with the series' dreamy male leads, who operate as her personal Greek chorus on her journey from adolescence to adulthood. But no amount of writing can prepare her for when she falls for a real 18-year-old guy - one who won't follow the storylines she's created in her mind. Meanwhile, her Roommate explores his gender identity through reading fanfics, and finds a writer on tumblr who really reminds him of someone - if only he could put his finger on who it is. SLOW BURN is a Gen-Z dramedy about internet subculture and fandom life - an ode to the chronically online teenager and the fictional men who help them survive adolescence.

Tickets begin at $15, and can be purchased NOW on Click Here. Auditions will open to interested performers on January 1, 2024, through Personal Pizza Party's social media.