Photos: In Rehearsal For TOTAL BUMMER SUMMER: A Paranormusical

Actionplay’s new musical Total Bummer Summer: A Paranormusical runs May 18 – 19, at the Nagelberg Theatre in Baruch Performing Arts Center. Check out rehearsal photos below!

The script was devised and created by neurodiverse actors in Actionplays Action Improv Musical Series (AIMS). The show is directed by Kate Trammell, with music direction and composition by Shane Dittmar, and choreography by Kimberly Hale.

Actionplay is now in their 11th year of producing new musicals through their AIMS program. This year, the company consists of 17 actors, ranging in age from 13 - 22, who take on the roles of actors, writers, and creators. The company creates the story and songs through improv and music, starting in the Fall, with the goal of creating a fully original musical in the Spring. The show is created around the actor’s interests and improvisations.

Actionplay was founded in 2011, and in 2013 they started holding regular classes/workshops and producing an annual new work. The company is dedicated to providing autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled teens and young adults equal access to the theatre-making process.

About Total Bummer Summer: A Paranormusical

Welcome to Farmer Flood's Fun Camp! We've got canoeing! Obstacle courses! Ghosts! When summer camp is taken over by a fiendish phantom, the campers must work together to unearth the ancient secrets of the campground and save the day. Actionplay is proud to present a truly ghoulish musical, complete with haunted woods, phantasmic possessions, and ghastly dance battles. Bring a brave friend.

The cast features Shayaan Aman, Alan Basiev, Preston Burger, Grace Cerritos, Daniel Chaikelson, Charlie DeWitt, Sam Drezner, Lev Garfein, Kim Hale, Sammy Hecht, Emily Kendall, Mikey Lorch, Havelock McGrouther, Max Moore, Lexi Spindel, Nicholas Tangney, and Jerry Velez.

The creative and production team includes assistant musical director Patrik Gelbart, script supervisor Jackson Tucker-Meyer, costume design by Elizabeth DeSole, assistant costume design by Adelaide DeSole, lighting design by Annie Wiegand, scenic and prop design by Federica Borlenghi, sound design by Jackson Tucker-Meyer, projection design by Grant Duffrin, with stage management by Averil Carr. The production is produced by Actionplay under the direction of Executive Director Aaron Feinstein.

Performances take place on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, May 19 at 2pm and 7pm at the Nagelberg Theatre in Baruch College Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010 (enter from 25th Street, between Lexington and 3rd Avenue). Tickets are $30 for general admission, $15 for accessible seating and are available at https://tinyurl.com/ActionplaySummer. Running time: 1:15.

