Performance Space New York Presents A Marathon Reading Of Late Activist + Writer Urvashi Vaid's VIRTUAL EQUALITY

Performance Space New York presents a marathon reading of Virtual Equality: The Mainstreaming of Gay and Lesbian Liberation, a vital document-rare in its detail-of the movements within late 20th century queer American activism by Urvashi Vaid.

The reading, organized by novelist, playwright, screenwriter, nonfiction writer, and AIDS historian Sarah Schulman, continues a tradition of Marathon Readings sharing important and influential work by women authors who have passed away, gathering participants to alternate in reading a book (for Virtual Equality, in excerpts selected by Schulman). Vaid's text, published in 1995, offers bounteous insight into under-examined recent histories, here celebrated within an organization that originated with queer artists conceiving performance at the nexus of experimentation, liberation, and protest.

Says Schulman, "This book is an incredible lesson in the history of the gay movement through the 1990s. I know a lot, but through it, I came across so much that I didn't know. Urvashi fills in many gaps in our collective knowledge-particularly about the Gay Liberation period and how queer and trans people of color mobilized during the AIDS epidemic-while asking crucial questions like, 'what's the difference between building an organization and building a movement?' We have so many vague allusions to our recent past, but we don't really know anything about it. This is truly a rare frontline view, written in the middle of a crisis, when so much critical AIDS activism was still happening."

Vaid was an influential figure in LGBT rights both at a grassroots and institutional level. "She was, almost certainly, the most prolific L.G.B.T.Q. organizer in history" (The New Yorker), and became the first woman of color at the helm of a national LGBT organization when she entered the position of Executive Director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, amidst the suffering, grief, and collective action of the late 80s/early 90s. The New York Times wrote of Vaid, who died last year at 63, "Long before the word 'intersectionality' entered common parlance, she was practicing it, insisting that freedom for gay men and lesbians required fighting for gender, racial and economic equality as well."

The marathon reading is part of First Mondays, the reading series organized by Schulman whose Monday-evening events (beyond the marathon readings) bring audiences in contact with works-in-progress from vanguard authors long before they hit the shelves, as well as resonant excerpts from previous writing. In this free series, audiences gather over free drinks as writers give intimate insight into what's on their mind and what's making its way onto their pages. The reading also occurs within Performance Space New York's Healing Series, a year-long reflection on the political potency of healing and the role performance plays in it, in the midst of what feels like a momentous shift in art-making to foreground modes and practices of care.

