PLAGUE PLAY Set For NYC Premiere At IATI Theater 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plague Play, written by Erin Proctor (The Tank, The Brick) based on The Book of Exodus Chapters 7-11 and directed by Brandon Urrutia is set to make its NYC premiere at IATI Theater 2 from April 25 through May 5.

Plague Play asks the question: Does violence simply beget more violence? Aaron discovers his body is simply a vessel to destroy a civilization. Supernatural disasters ravage his oppressors, as well as his own body, mind, and soul. His little brother Moses can see what is to come...and it's not very pretty. They are frightened, they are emboldened, and they have no idea what they're doing. An adaptation of the Book of Exodus: Chapters 7-11.

The cast for Plague Play includes Samekh Resh as Moses, Mia Soriano as Miriam, Samantha Morato as Tzipporah, and Mark Yowakim as Aaron.

Plague Play will feature scenic design by Donnie Woodard, costume design by Sabrina Ehrnstein, and sound and foley design by Maleeha Naseer. Karlie Robinson is the Stage Manager and Adam Wassilchalk is the Production Manager. Danielle Breitstein is the dramaturg and Hebrew consultant.

The producing team includes Matthew B. Cullen, Angelica McEwan, Daniel Wilde, and Shania Benjamin. Plague Play is presented in association with LakehouseRanchDotPNG.

Tickets

Plague Play runs for 10 performances at IATI Theater 2 (64 East 4th St.) on April 25-May 5. Opening night is Saturday April 27th 7:00 PM performance. All tickets are priced at $20 and are available here at eventbrite.com.