Parsons Dance Returns To The Joyce For Two-Week Season

Parsons Dance returns to The Joyce Theater from May 14-26 with its 2019 season dedicated to iconic choreographer Paul Taylor. Tickets ranging in price from $10-$60 can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: tickets prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Internationally renowned for its energized and athletic ensemble work, Parsons Dance returns to The Joyce Theater for its annual two-week hometown season. The bill features offerings for eclectic dance enthusiasts-three Parsons Dance classics; a New York premiere by guest choreographer Trey McIntyre; and a revival from the masterful repertoire of modern dance legendPaul Taylor.

Parsons Dance's 2019 season at The Joyce honors Paul Taylor, widely revered as one of the world's greatest modern dance choreographers, who passed away in August 2018. In tribute to his immense contribution to the art form, the company will stage his 1975 work Runes, which opened Paul Taylor Dance Company's 1981 New York season and featured a magnetic performance by then Principal Dancer David Parsons.

Following the 2018 company premiere of Ma Maison, Trey McIntyre reunites with Parsons Dance for the New York premiere of his Eight Women. Commissioned by Parsons Dance and set to the music of Aretha Franklin, the work explores what McIntyre describes as "the truest possible part of the woman in every person."

Rounding out the program are iconic Parsons pieces, including the vibrant Nascimento, a collaboration with the eponymous Brazilian composer; and perennial favorite Caught, the company's signature solo piece that captures the dancer suspended in midair.

All matinees are Family Friendly Matinee Performances, substituting Taylor's Runes with the lighthearted and joyous Hand Dance. Showcasing the seamless partnership of the company's co-founders-with choreography by Parsons and lighting design by Howell Binkley-this work features five dancers who explore the world of movement from wrist to fingertip.





