POTUS to Kick Off City Gate Productions 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



POTUS, OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE!: Selina Fillinger's brilliant, Tony nominated, all-female farce will open City Gate Productions' 2025 Season. Running March 14-23 at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, Queens.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

Starring:

Harriet - Marianne Goodell

Jean - Erin Layton

Margaret - Chanel Mack

Stephanie - Farah Diaz-Tello

Chris - LaRelle Gee

Dusty - Margaret Leisenheimer

Bernadette - Tania Kass*

Production Team

Director - Christina Shea-Wright

Assistant Director - Emma Reifschneider

Stage Manager - Kerryclare Gleason

Producers - Thom Harmon and Sarah Weglowski

Costumer - Grace Wylie

Set Design - Jorden Charley-Whatley

Fight Choreographer - Travis Youssef

Sound Design - Dylan Franz

* Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS: Creating exceptional live theatre across Queens. Telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of the borough. Learn more at www.citygateproductions.org. Follow on Facebook/Instagram @citygateproductions.

Comments