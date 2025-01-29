POTUS to Kick Off City Gate Productions 2025 Season

Performances will run from March 14-23.
POTUS, OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE!: Selina Fillinger's brilliant, Tony nominated, all-female farce will open City Gate Productions' 2025 Season. Running March 14-23 at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, Queens.
One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.
Starring:
Harriet - Marianne Goodell
Jean - Erin Layton
Margaret - Chanel Mack
Stephanie - Farah Diaz-Tello
Chris - LaRelle Gee
Dusty - Margaret Leisenheimer
Bernadette - Tania Kass*
Production Team
Director - Christina Shea-Wright
Assistant Director - Emma Reifschneider
Stage Manager - Kerryclare Gleason
Producers - Thom Harmon and Sarah Weglowski
Costumer - Grace Wylie
Set Design - Jorden Charley-Whatley
Fight Choreographer - Travis Youssef
Sound Design - Dylan Franz
* Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.
CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS: Creating exceptional live theatre across Queens. Telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of the borough. Learn more at www.citygateproductions.org. Follow on Facebook/Instagram @citygateproductions.
