October 2021 Events Announced At Green Space

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this October. Take Root will present an evening of work by Nattie Trogdon and Hollis Bartlett & Who Knows The Show/Aya Jane Saotome on October 15th and 16th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on October 17th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process. i??Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

TAKE ROOT, now in its 13th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 16 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root runs October 15th and 16th 8pm Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card.

Nattie Trogdon and Hollis Bartlett A collaged duet performance work, O Fallen Angel utilizes the body and performance as a vessel - a container for meaning-making. Confronting our collective and personal assumptions, perceptions, desires and relationship to the moving body on stage; this work is expressed through a patchwork of images, rigorous repetition, stillness, and deep formalism. O Fallen Angel is a vase for the audience to fill and a vase for the performer to hold. It is a work about ghosts and Enya, Florida, deserted places, mundane tasks, Haint Blue, relationship, desire, shame, rigor, repetition and what we hide under the surface - just right under the surface.

Who Knows the Show/Aya Jane Saotome Who Knows the Show presents a journey from East to West and beyond! From rural Japan to New York City, everyday life and extraordinary events are told through dance, theater, comedy and music. Directed and choreographed by Aya Jane Saotome in collaboration with the dancers and musicians.

Learn more at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org.