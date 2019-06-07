New York Neo-FuturistsÂ PresentÂ THEÂ INFINITEÂ PRIDE

The award-winning New York Neo-Futurists are pleased to announce THE INFINITE PRIDE, a special edition of their late-night show THE INFINITE WRENCH in honor of Pride Month. This year: the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, The New York Neo-Futurists bring The Infinite Pride back for its twelfth consecutive year of celebrating queer culture, politics, and relationships. The shows will be presented at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th at 10:30pm.

The Infinite Pride, written by the ensemble, offers up a full menu of plays composed of personal experiences, clever commentaries, and poignant observations regarding a diverse ensemble's individual and collective relationships with queerness. Through comedy, drama, story, song, and dance, the New York Neo-Futurists explore, challenge, and embrace just what it means to be here and to be queer in 2019.

The New York Neo-Futurists performing in The Infinite Pride are Anooj Bhandari, Lee LeBreton, Katie Chelena, Julia Melfi, Robin Virginie, NYNF Alumni Dan McCoy & Nicole Hill, and visiting Chicago Neo-Futurist Jeewon Wright-Kim.

The New York Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly productive writer-director-performers that create theater that is fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper; non-illusory, interactive performance that conveys experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible; immediate, irreproducible events at affordable prices. Since opening in Brooklyn in 2004 the New York Neo-Futurists have premiered roughly 5,300 plays and have become a downtown New York institution. In addition to performing The Infinite Wrench fifty weeks a year and producing Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind from 2004 until 2016, the New York Neo-Futurists have been a stalwart presence in the Off-Off Broadway community, having won numerous Innovative Theatre Awards and Drama Desk Nominations. Most recently, the company was honored at The 2018 Fresh Fruit Festival Awards with the Honeyberry Award for Unrecognized Service to the LGBT Community. The Infinite Wrench unleashes a barrage of two-minute plays and while each one offers something different, be it funny, profound, elegant, disgusting, topical, irrelevant, or terrifying, all are truthful and tackle the here-and-now, inspired by the lived experiences of the performers.

Tickets for THE INFINITE PRIDE are $20 and can be purchased online at nynf.org, or by calling 866-811-4111.





