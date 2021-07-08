New World Premiere Episodes of CHANG IN A VOID MOON to be Presented by La MaMa ETC

The Tony Award-winning La MaMa ETC has announced the world premiere of new episodes of John Jesurun's long-running, legendary serial "surrealistic soap opera" (The Village Voice) Chang in a Void Moon. Episode 62 will premiere via stream on Monday, July 12 at 7pm ET, and episodes 63 through 66 will be streamed on subsequent Mondays, July 19 - August 9, as well as on-demand through August 31. Tickets and more information are available now at www.lamama.org/Chang2021

Chang in a Void Moon, the first serialized play ever produced in NY, began in 1982 at the Pyramid Club, received a Bessie Award in 1985 and has been highly acclaimed through over 60 episodes in multiple countries. La MaMa presented past episodes in 1995, 1997, 2003 and 2004. This new series marks the first time the 40-year epic has been streamed.

The drama/comedy/mystery of Chang in a Void Moon revolves around the exploits of Chang, a businessman with diplomatic immunity in 52 countries worldwide, and his schemes to defraud the Peters clan, a wealthy family steeped in severe dysfunction. The shenanigans include an expanding cast of 40+ characters united in their single-minded determination to kill Chang. Episode 62 begins during the early days of the pandemic when Svetlana finds herself in Rome and seeks refuge with the Infanta in the abandoned Pantheon. They find that Chang is already there. Many months later Chang's ex-wife Lolita invites her to a disastrous lunch on the side of a volcano.

The cast of Chang in a Void Moon features a cast of veteran downtown performers including Jean Brassard, Claire Buckingham, Antonio Cerezo, Valerie Charles, Sanghi Choi, Oscar Colon, Helena Fifer, Benjamin Forster Kyle Griffiths, John Hagan, Asta Hansen, Donna Herman, Samuel Im, Anna Kohler, Alenka Kraigher, Annie Labois, Greg Mehrten, Nicky Paraiso, Black-Eyed Susan, and Ching Valdes-Aran.

Chang in a Void Moon was written, directed and designed by John Jesurun. David Pym serves as video technical producer. Daniel Allen Nelson serves as line producer.

Episode 62 of Chang in a Void Moon will stream for free on Monday, July 12 at 7pm. Tickets to episodes 63-66 are pay-what-you-can starting at $5 and will stream on Mondays, July 19 through August 9 and will be available on-demand through August 31, 2021.