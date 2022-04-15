New Works In Repertory to Feature Plays by Kate Gill & Carol W. Berman

New Works in Repertory, Spring 2022, will feature three engaging works by playwrights, Kate Gill and Carol Berman.

PROGRAM ONE: KATE GILL

His Holiness by Kate Gill and directed by Alexander Kulcsar



Pope John XXIII was a beloved revolutionary who spent his life bringing the Church - the faith and the institution - into the modern world. Did he succeed? This play depicts the events leading up to the formation of Vatican II in 1962. Featured in the cast is Norman Allen as Pope John XXIII with Geoff Gilbert, Larry Greeley, David Victor, and Fredda Takacs.

The Pilgrim Soul by Kate Gill; directed by Siobhan Dunne and starring Katherine O'Sullivan

"The undiscovered country from whose bourn no traveler returns" said Hamlet about a forbidden journey. Katherine O'Sullivan takes us on her journey through her heroic struggles with Cancer. Humor, courage and above all tenacity abound as our heroine brings us hope and light through the darkest times.

PROGRAM TWO: Carol W. Berman, MD

DOUBLE BLIND

Directed by Frank Licato; and featuring Rachel Matusewicz, Valerie Stack Dodge, Nick Hardin, David Roberts, and Bess Miller

Diane, a young psychiatry resident at a big city hospital, discovers that her chief, Dr. Render, and Big Pharma are experimenting on mental patients by giving them dangerous medications.

She tries to save Emily, a woman with schizophrenia, with the help of her boyfriend, Bert, a lawyer, and Dr. Sanders, the head of the Emergency Room.