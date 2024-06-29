THE MERCHANT OF CURAMO to Open at The Hudson Guild Theater in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE MERCHANT OF CURAMO, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will play The New York Theater Festival 2024 beginning in July.

The Merchant of Curamo is about the complex story of a prominent Lagos Female Chief and the contradictions behind the woman who opposed the ban on slave trading by Great Britain.

Performances will run at Hudson Guild Theater (441 West 26 Street, New York, NY 10001) on July 18th, 2023 - 6:15 PM, July 20th, 2024 - 2:15 PM, July 21st, 2024 - 6 PM. The runtime is 80 minutes.

THE MERCHANT OF CURAMO cast features Enih Agwe, Sean Coffey, Ammunikee Gomez, Estelle Bikibili, Kennedy Kandi, Oje Belo, Babajide Ajisafe, and King Downing.

Taiwo Aloba (Playwright and Director) is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist in New York. She was educated at Lagos State University in Lagos, the New York Film Academy, and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Aloba has performed in an ensemble, authored books, and completed a marathon in Coney Island. She is also a member of the Dramatist Guild. www.TaiwoAloba.com

Tickets:

General Seating: $25

VIP Seating: $45

