Medusa Collective NYC To Present A Reading Of SIDE BY SIDE By Basil Parnell

Medusa Collective NYC will present a reading of "Side by Side," written by Basil Parnell. Sunday July 14th at 7pm at the New York City Center Studios (130 W 56th Street, NY, New York 10019.)

Francis and Mom are in a car. It's moving. How was school today? Side by Side drives and shifts through time, life, school, queerness, the relationship between mother and child, and how far apart the passenger and driver's seats can be from one another.

Creative Team

Playwright: Basil Parnell

Director: Han Bumanlag

Producers: Isabella Fatigati & Nayum Faruki

Cast to be announced!

Comments