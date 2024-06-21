Alexander Perez's New Play THE BAD IN EACH OTHER Will Have New York City Premiere at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alexander Perez's new two hander The Bad in Each Other is slated to have its New York City Premiere at The Tank in midtown Manhattan this summer. The limited engagement runs for 7 performances between July 24 - August 3. The play previously received a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons during the 2023 Downtown Urban Arts Festival where it was named runner-up for Best Play. The Bad in Each Other is directed by Paula Ali (The Jason Williams Experience/Alvin Ailey). Opening night is July 24. The production is part of "The Tank Presents," a program dedicated to removing economic barriers so artists can focus on creating art that pushes the boundaries of their mediums.

The Bad in Each Other features Cherrye J. Davis (The Loophole/Public Theater), and Justy Kosek (Equity: A Modern Comedy in Elizabethan Verse/Theatre Row). The duo have been involved with the production since 2021 when workshop readings began.

What begins as a hot fling between Karma, the ultimate artist badass we all wish we could be, and Felix, the soft, privileged soyboy most of us are, evolves into a years-long passionate tug-of-war that consumes both parties as they struggle to reconcile their ideologies, lust, and exhaustion. What is creative success but a means to betray your ideals? What is activism if not a means to apologize for privilege? Can't we just stay home and watch tv?

*For audiences 18+. Content warning, includes strong language and sexual themes.

The creative team includes set design by Daniel Allen, lighting design by Natasha Rotondaro, sound design by Monica Athenas, and poster art design by Andy Plants. Hannah Sgambellone serves as associate producer/production manager.

The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street (btw 8th Ave & 9th Ave), 2nd, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $15 to $35. Performance dates are Wednesday, July 24 at 7pm, Friday, July 26 at 7pm, Saturday, July 27 at 3pm, Monday, July 29 at 7pm, Wednesday, July 31 at 7pm, Friday, August 2 at 7pm, and Saturday, August 3 at 3pm. Running time: 75 minutes.

BIOGRAPHIES

Alexander Perez (playwright) is a Cuban-American Playwright/Cartoonist//Dad making it work in the Big Apple. Since 2015 his plays have been performed in NYC, London, Chicago, and beyond! Recent productions: Booked and Blessed...OR BUST! (Northern Illinois University, April 2024), The Bad in Each Other (Downtown Urban Arts Festival; Playwrights Horizons, 2023, 2nd place; Best Play), God Learns of the Death of Harambe, 2016 (colorized/Chain Theatre, 2023), Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle (Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective, A.R.T/NY. 2022), Alexander's short play "better than real" will be published in Smith & Kraus' Best 10-Min Plays of 2024. Alexander Perez - New Play Exchange

Paula Ali (director) is a half Persian Director/Performer/choreographer Aries from Nashville. As a multifaceted artist she gravitates and fights for work that forwards the liberated narrative for Femme identifying POC.Her latest directing credits are The Jason Williams Experience (Alvin Ailey), Homebody: A Ritual Party by Nia Calloway at HERE Arts, and her self produced Dance music video titled What if. Her Associate credits include LEFT and RIGHT directed by Austin Regan, and The Best Part of the Night is Black and Thea at the Apollo directed by Zhailon Levingston. You may also have seen her following Zhailon around as his assistant in Chicken and Biscuits on Broadway and Patience at Second Stage UPTOWN. She is currently working on a one woman show. Instagram: @notpaulaabdulny

Cherrye J. Davis (actor) is an actor, filmmaker, playwright, MC, and teaching artist from NYC. Cherrye has worked in theater performance and education for over 15 years, merging history, storytelling, and social justice into performance. She has been seen performing on stage with The Public Theater, New Ohio Theater, LaMaMa, Rough Draft Festival, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, National Black Theater, and The National Black Theater Festival. Cherrye has been seen in TV/films circulating festivals (Scribbles: The Webseries, For Flow (HBO). Most recently, her self-directed short film Covered (A Certain Something Productions) has screened at a number of festivals, including Toronto Black Film Festival, Blackbird Film Fest, and Seattle Black Film Fest.

As seen in Covered and her solo show How to Mourn an American (2019), Cherrye's work as writer and director embraces her grounding in poetry, hip hop, and New York city cultures. www.CherryeJDavis.com

Justy Kosek (actor) is an actor and writer and currently serves as the 3rd artistic director of Isle of Shoals Productions, a storied NYC not-for-profit theater company now in its 28th season. Recent favorite roles around the city include LaMóde in Equity: A Modern Comedy in Elizabethan Verse (Theatre Row), Brad Mayhem in Ray Gun Say0nara (The New Ohio) and Romeo in Romeo & Juliet (Isle of Shoals). Justy's sci-fi novella, Mason's 8th @ ZooTech, was published last fall by Liquid Cat Books and his podcast, More Than Roses, is currently streaming. www.justykosek.com

Hannah Sgambellone (producer) is a producer, director, and production manager. She is currently the Junior Producer for Fault Line Theatre, and the Associate Production Manager for WP Theater. Favorite recent credits include: Scene Partners (Vineyard Theatre), JOB (Soho Playhouse), the beautiful land i seek (Fault Line Theatre), Robin & Me (Abingdon Theatre), Sleep No More (Emursive), The Acting Company 2022-2023 National Tour, 2024 Prototype Festival. Recent directing credits include a reading of Danny Ryan's Wake with 29th St. Playwrights' collective, and independent readings of the plays PT (SP O'Brien) and Bootlegger (Emily Perkins-Margolin). Instagram: @hannah_sgambellone

Comments