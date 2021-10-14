New Works By Latinx-Identifying LGBTQIA+Playwrights To Be Featured At Greater Good Commission and Theater Festival

Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Latinx Playwrights Circle, and Pregones/PRTT announce the Second Annual Greater Good Commission and Festival, which will feature five short plays by Latinx-identifying playwrights: Dominic Colón, lily gonzales, Tavi Juárez, Phanésia Pharel, and Andrew Rincón. The selected works respond to The Greater Good Commission's charge to reflect the time and be innovative in form. Additionally, the second installment in 2021 shines a light on LGBTQIA identifying playwrights, with themes ranging from the last lesbian bar in San Antonio to Zoom wedding chaos. Captured on film to maximize reach, the plays will have a premiere in-person screening at Pregones/PRTT's Off-Broadway theater on 47th street Friday, October 22 at 7:30 PM. RSVP is available FREE at PregonesPRTT.org. Program details are below.

Pregones/PRTT is NYC's longest-running theater centering Puerto Rican and Latinx artistry and has partnered with the Latinx Playwrights Circle in this initiative since The Greater Good Commission was founded. "The Greater Good Commission lifts Latinx theater artists at a time when the entire world is thirsty for stories from the global majority," says Pregones/PRTT's Associate Artistic Director, Jorge B. Merced. "A year of pandemic and social agitation only steeled the resolve of its creators to make this festival a standout occasion for creative inquiry, affirmation, and accomplishment."

Holnes, an Afro-Panamanian writer, performer, and educator, founded The Greater Good Commission to sustain Latinx playwrights and support their contributions to American theater. "This second round keeps us in line with our mission to foster work from the most marginalized within the Latinx community. This commission is not only a step forward for these five commissioned playwrights, but one for the Latinx, American, and LGBTQTIA+ theater community nationwide," said Holnes.

"We must continue to be bold and loud in our work and this second iteration of The Greater Good is no different from the first in how it creates space for our communities to be their unapologetic selves," added Guadalís del Carmen, Co-Artistic Director of Latinx Playwrights Circle and Ars Nova Resident Artist.

Following the in-person premiere screening at PRTT, the Festival will stream online for a limited time.

This program is also made possible, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. For a full list of our funders, visit www.pregonesprtt.org.